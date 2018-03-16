By most metrics, it appears Michigan may have drawn the short straw in having to play No. 6 seed Houston in the second round.

The Cougars (27-7, 14-4 American Athletic Conference) are the highest ranked six seed according to both KenPom.com and RPI — they’re No. 18 and No. 15 respectively. They also were No. 21 in the latest AP Poll.

For comparison, Michigan is No. 9 according to KenPom, No. 11 in RPI and No. 7 in the latest AP Poll. So, this is by no means an easy game for the Wolverines.

The game is set to tip-off at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Saturday night. It could be later, since the game will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of Kansas and Seton Hall.

The two squads have one common opponent this year — LSU. The Tigers beat both Michigan and Houston, topping U-M by two and Houston by three.

The Cougars, coached by Kelvin Sampson, have wins this season over Arkansas, Providence, Cincinnati and two wins over Wichita State. They lost in the American Conference title game by one-point to the Bearcats.

“It’s a typical Kelvin Sampson team, they’re based on rebounding and defense,” Houston Chronicle Houston beat writer Joseph Duarte said. “They’re one of the smallest teams in the country but they’ve only been outrebounded five times this year. Plus, they like to push the tempo — a lot of threes in transition. They have at least four guys on the team that can hit threes.”

One of those four is fifth-year senior guard Rob Gray, who scored 39 points on Thursday in the Cougars’ win over San Diego State. However, he’s not the best or even second-best three-point shooter on the team. That would be junior guard Corey Davis Jr., who shoots 43 percent from behind the arc. He’s joined by American Conference Sixth Man of the Year, sophomore guard Armoni Brooks, who shoots 42.1 percent from downtown.

Gray is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 19.2 points per game and 4.4 assists per contest.

“He’s just gritty,” Duarte said. “He’s been here three years, he’s seen the building process, he’s really at his best when he’s aggressive and pushing the tempo. He’s certainly got the ability to score and he showed it last night.”

He put on a show on Thursday, but Duarte says that can’t be the only source of scoring on Saturday if Houston is going to win.

“They didn’t get any scoring from anywhere and Rob Gray carried them,” Duarte said. “They really can’t have that as the quality of opponents get better. They can’t rely on one guy to score.”

An X-Factor is the game will be size. Houston is a smaller team — starting three players that are 6-foot-1, a 6-foot-6 power forward and a 6-foot-8 center. Michigan will have a massive size advantage, and will have the luxury of putting defensive star, sophomore guard Zavier Simpson on Gray.

“The bigger the players are on the wing, the harder it is for Houston,” Duarte said. “They’ve had to go up against some wings that are much, much bigger and that’s where they get into some problems where they aren’t able to get the shots off that they like.”

Indiana transfer and fifth-year senior forward Devin Davis is Houston’s leading rebounder, grabbing 6.2 boards per game.

“He’s got a really nice 15 to 18-foot mid-range jumper, so he can kind of get outside a bit and is really dangerous,” Duarte said.

Houston will play nine to 10 players, needing to have a deeper bench because of how often the team gets in foul trouble. Against San Diego State, two players fouled out.

This season, the Cougars averaged 21.1 fouls per game — 335th in the country, or 16th most in the country.

“They’re really foul prone,” Duarte said. “If you’ve got 10 fouls to give, Houston’s going to give them all.”

The key to the game for Houston is to not fall behind early, says Duarte. He does believe the Cougars have a good chance to win the game, and that they’ve been overlooked a bit this season.

“The way this tournament has gone through two days, if anyone’s learned anything, don’t be surprise, the unexpected can happen,” Duarte said. “So, I think Houston, who’s a little under-seeded, they’re a six, but they play like a better seeded team. This is new territory. Houston fans haven’t seen this since Phi Slama Jama.

“I don’t think they’re going to let anything face them and I fully expect this to be another really close game.”