Second top 2024 Michigan target announces commitment date
Could Michigan make it a daily double with commitments on Tuesday? It certainly appears that way as the Wolverines have two top targets set to announce their college decision.
2024 four-star defensive lineman Jerod Smith is joining four-star tight end Brady Prieskorn as targets to make their decision public.
Smith took to his social media accounts to announce his plans.
Smith recently took an unofficial visit to campus in recent weeks and the visit apparently made an impression as the Connecticut native is willing to shut down his recruitment process early.
Smith's twin brother, Jacob, announced a top seven last week that included the Wolverines but doesn't appear to be ready to end his recruitment process just yet.
