Michigan's receiver corps requires playmakers this season after losing the top-end talent of Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson.

With Tyler Morris and Semaj Morgan available, the Wolverines will need more than the two receivers to be successful this season. The program has several younger receivers who are looking to take a step forward this season.

One of those receivers arrived in Ann Arbor at the same time as Morgan did and received plenty of praise from his teammate.

Meeting with reporters this week, Morgan was asked about Moore and gave a comparison to a former Alabama star receiver and current NFL pro.

“Fredrick Moore, I’d say he's like Jerry Jeudy,” Morgan said. “He's a great route runner. He's gonna catch the — oh, he’s also great at tracking the ball, too. I was in an interview yesterday and said the same thing. Like somebody asked me about Fred and I’m like ‘Y’all ever seen Jerry Jeudy run routes?’ And somebody was like, ‘That’s exactly what I see.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ Fred, he’s the real deal and I feel like it’s gonna be a great year for him.”

High praise and lofty comparisons to a player who has yet to play significant snaps for the Wolverines so far.

The coaching staff, of course, is hoping that changes this season.