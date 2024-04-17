Just one day after the transfer portal officially opened for the spring window, Michigan had its first entrant in senior wide receiver Cristian Dixon. A class of 2021 recruit, Dixon arrived in Ann Arbor as the 202nd-ranked player in the class and the 33rd-ranked wide receiver.

As a freshman, Dixon caught one ball for seven yards in a non-conference game against Northern Illinois. Dixon never caught another ball as a Wolverine as he struggled to get playing time.

The 6-foot-2, 197-pound wide receiver earned Scout Team Offensive Player of the Week as he helped Michigan prepare for Ohio State in 2022.

As a junior in 2023, Dixon played in games against UNLV, Bowling Green, Minnesota and Purdue.

During the offseason, Dixon announced he was making a switch to defensive back, but it never seemed to work out for the California native.

After three years in Ann Arbor, Dixon will now look for a new home to continue his college football career.