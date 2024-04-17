Senior wide receiver Cristian Dixon enters transfer portal
Just one day after the transfer portal officially opened for the spring window, Michigan had its first entrant in senior wide receiver Cristian Dixon. A class of 2021 recruit, Dixon arrived in Ann Arbor as the 202nd-ranked player in the class and the 33rd-ranked wide receiver.
As a freshman, Dixon caught one ball for seven yards in a non-conference game against Northern Illinois. Dixon never caught another ball as a Wolverine as he struggled to get playing time.
The 6-foot-2, 197-pound wide receiver earned Scout Team Offensive Player of the Week as he helped Michigan prepare for Ohio State in 2022.
As a junior in 2023, Dixon played in games against UNLV, Bowling Green, Minnesota and Purdue.
During the offseason, Dixon announced he was making a switch to defensive back, but it never seemed to work out for the California native.
After three years in Ann Arbor, Dixon will now look for a new home to continue his college football career.
