Fifth-year senior wrestler Mason Parris defeated Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet by a score of 5-1 on Saturday night to claim his first national championship in the heavyweight class. Parris, a 285-pounder from Lawrenceburg, Indiana capped off a perfect season with the win.

Parris didn't lose one match, and he finishes the season with a perfect 33-0 record. Michigan finished in sixth place — out of 10 teams — overall as a team, but it was largely overshadowed by the success story of Parris.

The Michigan senior's defeat of Kerkvliet was his third victory of the season over the Nittany Lion, after Parris had lost to Kerkvliet three times last season.

Parris' constant growth over the course of his career was incredibly impressive, and it culminated in a national championship for the 23-year-old.

For Michigan, it was the 24th individual national championship in program history. Last season, the Wolverines boasted another national champion in Nick Suriano, who won the title as a 125-pounder.