Seven Recruits that Michigan's Staff Needs to Visit

David Cone joins Maize & Blue Review to talk Moore suspension, Bryce Underwood, and more with Michigan Football.
All the latest on Michigan Recruiting in today's notebook, including details on a 2026 priority WR target.
2026 S Jordan Deck discusses his first visit to Michigan and gives outlook on his recruitment heading into OVs
Amari Latimer, a four-star running back with a dream offer list is a recruitment Michigan needs to win.
Recruits have already begun scheduling visits to Michigan for the program's season opener vs. New Mexico
David Cone joins Maize & Blue Review to talk Moore suspension, Bryce Underwood, and more with Michigan Football.
All the latest on Michigan Recruiting in today's notebook, including details on a 2026 priority WR target.
2026 S Jordan Deck discusses his first visit to Michigan and gives outlook on his recruitment heading into OVs