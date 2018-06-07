Don't worry, Michigan fans. Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is not going Drew Henson on you.

Like Michigan's former quarterback, Patterson is an outstanding two-way player. But he isn't nearly as accomplished as Henson on the baseball diamond, who left Michigan after his junior year to sign a multi-million dollar contract with the New York Yankees and join their farm system.

In fact, Patterson hasn't even played baseball since his junior year at Calvary Baptist High School in Shreveport, La..

Still, the Texas Rangers took him in the 39th round of the 2018 MLB Draft with the 1,169th pick.



He has no plans to pursue baseball, his father told the Toledo Blade.

“It is an honor, and he is very thankful,” Patterson’s father, Sean, told The Blade. “Not too many athletes get these opportunities. We spent a lot of time traveling the country and internationally playing baseball. Getting drafted in any professional sport is an honor.”

WalterFootball.com does currently project Patterson the No. 1 pick in next year's draft, however, meaning U-M fans could be on early departure watch once more.