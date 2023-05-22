Shemy Schembechler issued a statement late Sunday night amidst controversy over offensive content on his Twitter account. Schembechler resigned just days after he announced he had accepted a position in Michigan Football's recruiting department. After attempting to erase thousands of tweets, the account has since been deleted.

The statement was originally released by ESPN.

"Any words or philosophies that in any way seek to underplay the immeasurable suffering and long-term economic and social inequities that hundreds of years of slavery and the 'Jim Crow' era caused for Black Americans is wrong," Schembechler said in the statement, which was issued through a public relations firm based in Arizona. "I was wrong. We must never sanitize morally unsanitary, historical behaviors that have hindered the Black community, or any other community. There are no historical silver linings for the experience of our brothers and sisters."

Michigan released a statement not long after Maize & Blue Review's reporting that Schembechler had resigned stating;

"We are aware of some comments and likes on social media that have caused concern and pain for individuals in our community," it read. "Michigan Athletics is fully committed to a place where our coaches, staff and student-athletes feel welcome and where we fully support the University's and Athletic Department's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion."