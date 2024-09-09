For some players on Michigan's roster, the 31-12 loss to Texas was the first home loss of their careers, snapping a streak that extended over 20 games.

After going a full calendar year without a blip on the radar, the mood inside Schembechler Hall is a little different these days after Saturday's humbling experience against the Longhorns.

Despite the first loss being what it was on national television, no one with the program is conceding a lost season.

According to head coach Sherrone Moore, there will never be a sense of panic to get things fixed quickly. Instead, there is an urgent need to get better and it starts with going back to the one day at a time mentality that made them successful in the first place.

"I think the big thing I talked about with the team is it's urgency, it's not panic," Moore told reporters on Monday. "The first time we've lost a game here since 2020 and the first time we've lost an in-season game since 21. So it stings. It should sting. It stings everybody. A lot of guys haven't lost a game here at our home stadium. And nobody likes that feeling. Coaches, players, you know, the players take it to worse. People talk about coaches and everybody else, but it's really the players that are in the games that take it the worse.

"So for us, it's consoling them and helping them get over it because they're still feeling it today. You know, we always talk about 24 hour rule, win or loss. And for us, it's what can we do to get better today? So we're looking at it as a 1-0. We're just trying to go 1-0 this week. We're about this week. And what can we do to get better?"

While it's obvious to expect a far more somber mood inside the football facility this week, Moore is making sure that this loss doesn't come back to beat his program twice.

They're allowing the players to feel emotions after the loss, making sure they soak in the feeling and to never experience it again.

The road doesn't get any easier from here but it can be an inflection point in the right direction as well.

"I think it can be just a blip," Moore said. "Guys are hurt. Guys are stumped. Guys don't feel happy. Guys aren't smiling and laughing. But now it's our job to uplift them and bring them back to the light of, hey, don't, you know, this happened. Now we've got to see the mistakes. We've got to fix the mistakes. We've got to attack the mistakes. And we've got to get better from it. We can't let this game beat us again."