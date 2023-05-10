Sherrone Moore took over the offensive line unit in 2021 and it has been the backbone of a resurgence at Michigan that has led to consecutive Big Ten Championships. For their efforts, the offensive line has received the Joe Moore Award for best offensive line unit in the nation the last two seasons. That type of production, those results, are the standard now under Moore who also will be the team's sole offensive coordinator in 2023. This was his plan. Moore shared his thoughts in a recent appearance on In the Trenches.

"We feel like we've raised the standard, raised the bar and kind of brought it back to the Michigan lines of old and the great offensive lines that have been here," Moore said. "That was my number one goal when I took over the position. I told the guys that the standard that we're holding ourselves to is not accountable to the greats that have played here."

As talented and deep as those lines were in 2021 and 2022, Moore thinks the group he has now has potential to raise the bar even further.

"Easily. I think we've had really good lines in the past and the past few years. The 21 year, I thought the line was outstanding. I thought we had our weak points at times, especially at depth. Last year, I thought we were a little bit better and built it and we showed it. This year, I feel like both the first and, potentially, second—we just call it 1a and 1b because we feel lie both groups are ones. Everybody knows if that you step in, you've got to play at the same level. Whether you line up with the first group or the second group, you're all starters and you have to manage your way and attack it like that."

Michigan's offensive line group could run as many as 16 deep this season, with the two-deep being full of "starters" as Moore says. That means second teamers, or 1B as Moore says, who would likely start at any other program in the country.

That depth comes from last year's starters Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan electing to return to Michigan for one more season before pursuing the NFL. Tackles Karsen Barnhart and Trente Jones returning and not transferring, despite the fact they will once again compete for a job. And three transfers in Ladarius Henderson, Drake Nugent, and Myles Hinton. Why Michigan and Moore brought those transfers in is obvious he says.

"All of them have starting experience at high levels. Two of those guys have been captains at other places. For me, I've got more leaders in the room. Natural leaders. Whether it's by vocal or whether it's showing it, I've got true leaders and I've got guys who have played high levels of football. Just excited for them to enter the fray and get going."

But the depth doesn't start and end with the experienced linemen on the roster. There is a host of players recruited by Moore who are developing and are expected to be "starters" when their number is called. Moore called out great springs from Giovanni El-Hadi, Greg Crippen, Raheem Anderson, Reece Atteberry, and freshman Amir Herring.

Moore wasn't ready to name starting tackles or break down a full two-deep, there is a long way to go with that. But he is clearly excited about the group he has built, his vision coming to fruition. As the team approches summer and fall camp, Moore simply said he is excited for the competetion.

"It's tight but it's going to be fun. Fall camp is going to be super fun"