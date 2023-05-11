While Michigan lost a reliable threat in the tight end room in Luke Schoonmaker, the Wolverines return plenty to be effective in the passing game once again. Not to mention, the program dipped into the transfer portal to sure up the group, too.

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who appeared on the latest episode of the In the Trenches podcast this week, was asked about the tight end group and the direction its headed this season.

Of course, everyone knows about the known commodity in Colston Loveland, who impressed during his true freshman season. Loveland will also being teaming up with Indiana transfer A.J. Barner, who has proven to be very capable as a receiver as well as a blocker.

It's safe to say that Moore believes the future is very bright in the tight end room.

"I'm super excited about that group," Moore said. "That group is special. Colston is an extraordinary talent in all facets. Playmaker, catching the ball, high-pointing it, YAC. Even in the run game, putting his face on people. AJ Barner came in and just worked. He's another guy that was a captain. He's just worked and grinded. He's huge, first of all. He's a giant human being. For being that big and running that fast and being that acrobatic making plays in the air is super special."

The group doesn't start and stop with Loveland and Barner, though. The Wolverines also have a number of younger players in the position group looking to expand their roles within the offense this season.

Moore also made sure to single out a number of younger players who impressed during spring and took major steps forward in their play.

"Matt Hibner, man, we're super proud of him and the spring he had," Moore said. "He took his play to the level we knew he could. Just confident. Playing fast, playing physical, playing to his strengths. He's a fast, fast dude. He's finally shown it and opened it up. Excited about him. Marlin, he's still learning the game and he's kind of a freak athlete. He's probably the freakiest athlete of all those guys. Excited to see him.

"Bredeson is Steady Eddie who is just going to continue to help us. We've got great depth in that room and I feel like we're in a great position."