With Jim Harbaugh under a defacto suspension as punishment to Michigan per a Big Ten action taken late Friday, Harbaugh is unable to coach or be in the stadium during Michigan games.

Michigan has filed in court for a temporary restraining order to get an injunction against the disciplinary action. As of 9:30am this morning, that order has not been ruled on and Jim Harbaugh did not travel on the team buses to the stadium. While Michigan waits, their plan for an interim coach is offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore.