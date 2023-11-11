Sherrone Moore to serve as acting HC if Jim Harbaugh suspension stands
With Jim Harbaugh under a defacto suspension as punishment to Michigan per a Big Ten action taken late Friday, Harbaugh is unable to coach or be in the stadium during Michigan games.
Michigan has filed in court for a temporary restraining order to get an injunction against the disciplinary action. As of 9:30am this morning, that order has not been ruled on and Jim Harbaugh did not travel on the team buses to the stadium. While Michigan waits, their plan for an interim coach is offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore.
Moore served as interim head coach earlier in the season while Jim Harbaugh was serving part of a three-game suspension imposed by Michigan as part of the NCAA investigation into Covid recruiting violations.
The TRO could be approved anytime, meaning Harbaugh could enter the stadium and coach. Kickoff between Michigan and Penn State is at 12 pm.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram