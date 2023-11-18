Michigan entered the game with a relatively light injury report but exited the game with a number of injuries that could be of concern as the Wolverines turn the page toward next week's game against Ohio State.

Heading into the game against Maryland, the Wolverines were without starting left tackle LaDarius Henderson due to an undisclosed injury. Later on in the game, his replacement, Myles Hinton, went down with a knee injury and was taken to the locker room.

Fortunately for the Wolverines, it appears the Wolverines dodged a bullet with both players as acting head coach Sherrone Moore appeared optimistic about the two offensive linemen.

"LD was working through something, he'll be back next week," Moore said. "Myles got a little knee, ended up no structural damage or anything. Nothing crazy. Trente and Karsen, we knew, and I talked about this at the beginning of the year, it's going to take 10 o-linemen to win this whole thing and do what we want to do. Everybody is prepared, Trente went in and did a really good job. There was no budget on who would go in, he's a starting-caliber player so had full faith in him when he went in there."

As for wide receiver Roman Wilson, he took a hit to the helmet and neck area after catching a pass in the first quarter and quickly exited the game.

He later reappeared on U-M's sideline in street clothes.

While Moore didn't know his exact condition, he also seemed optimistic about Wilson, too.

"Obviously, was out, not sure the exact knowledge of what it is but the trainers ruled him out at that time which was the responsible thing for us to do as a staff," Wilson said. "They're always on top of that stuff especially when it has anything to do with the head. He was fine and he was on the sideline with us afterwards. Other guys gotta step up, next man up. That's how it is with Big Ten football. It's physical, things like that happen. Those other guys stepped up and did a good job."

For quarterback J.J. McCarthy, he did not look himself against the Terrapins and seemed to have a clear limp throughout the game.

Moore did not have an update on McCarthy after the game.

"Yep, he's all good," Moore said.

Elsewhere, linebacker Michael Barrett told reporters after the game that he sprained the AC joint in his shoulder but said he was fine, as he later played in the game with the injury.