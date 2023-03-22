On Wednesday afternoon, Michigan senior gymnasts Sierra Brooks and Gabby Wilson announced on social media that they will return to the program in 2024 for their fifth seasons.

The dynamic duo has played a huge role in bringing Michigan gymnastics to the top of the sport. Brooks and Wilson were both core pieces of the national championship-winning 2021 team.

They both competed in all four events back in the 2021 national team finals in Fort Worth, Texas.

It's been a long road for both women, who still have more to accomplish in their Michigan careers. The Wolverines are looking to claim their second national championship in three seasons as 2023 begins to come to a close.

Head coach Bev Plocki and the Wolverines will head to Denver, Colorado this weekend to compete in the NCAA Regional Second Round. It will compete against Denver, Minnesota and Arizona/North Carolina.

If Michigan advances, it will compete in the NCAA Regional Final before embarking upon the NCAA Championships.