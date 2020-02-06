Michigan Wolverines basketball senior point guard Zavier Simpson is averaging 8.2 assists per game this season, which stands as the second best mark in the nation. Out of the country's 353 teams, UT Rio Grande Valley's Javon Levi is the only player averaging more dimes per outing than Simpson, at 8.5 per contest.

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior guard Zavier Simpson is averaging 12.7 points and 4.4 boards per game this season. (Lon Horwedel)

It's also worth noting that Simpson is averaging over a full assist more than any other Power Conference player in the game, with Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans' 7.0 standing as the second most in that regard. Simpson holds a commanding lead in the assist category in the Big Ten as well, with Minnesota redshirt sophomore guard Marcus Carr's 6.8 per game checking in as the second most in the league. Nebraska redshirt sophomore guard Cam Mack is averaging 6.6 and Michigan State senior guard Cassius Winston is posting 5.9, but no other player in the entire conference is tallying more than 4.3.

Perhaps what's even more impressive than where Simpson's assist numbers stack up against the rest of the nation and the Big Ten, though, is where they reside in the Michigan record books. The senior is on pace to shatter the school's all-time mark for average assists per game in a season, with Gary Grant's mark of 6.8 in 1987-88 currently standing as the program record. Trey Burke, meanwhile, owns the school record for total assists in one season, handing out 260 in 2012-13; Simpson currently has 172 on the year, meaning Burke's record is likely out of reach. Grant's career total of 731 is likely out of reach as well, with Simpson currently possessing 603 (second most in U-M history) and only a handful of games remaining in his collegiate career. Barring an epic collapse down the stretch, however, the senior will set the new U-M mark for assists per contest in a single season, and may also hold a commanding lead on the category when it's all said and done. There have only been seven seasons ever at Michigan where a player has averaged more than 6.0 assists per outing, with Simpson's 6.5 dimes per game last year standing as one of those seven occurrences.

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Darius Morris helped lead the Wolverines to a two-game season sweep of MSU in 2011. (AP Images)