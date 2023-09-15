Smith twins, Jerod and Jacob, flip from Michigan to Kentucky
What has been rumored for weeks has come to fruition on Friday evening as the 2024 defensive linemen, Jerod and Jacob Smith, have flipped their commitment from Michigan to Kentucky.
The loss of the Smith twins are the third defensive line decommitment the Wolverines have suffered this cycle, as defensive end Elias Rudolph flipped his commitment from the Wolverines to Miami weeks ago.
The Wolverines have a number of linemen commits in the 2024 cycle, including Ted Hammond, Owen Wafle, Dominic Nichols, Manuel Biegel and Devon Baxter.
