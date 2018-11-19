Michigan is making their mark in Ohio with commitments from players such as tight end Erick All in 2019, as well as wide receiver Quintel Kent, defensive end Gabe Newberg to go along with a hot pursuit of five star defensive end Zach Harrison. It’s no different in the 2020 class where the Wolverines have made Dublin (Ohio) Coffman athlete Michael Drennen a top priority for some time now. On Monday the Michigan staff took their pursuit in Ohio a step further after offering a scholarship to sophomore linebacker Devon Williams, of the same school as Drennen.

Just his second scholarship offer, to accompany Boston College, the 6-2, 205 pounder is certainly a name to keep an eye on. Despite missing six games after having surgery on his wrist, he’s still caught the eye of the Michigan staff and has a bright future ahead.





