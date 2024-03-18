On Monday afternoon, sophomore point guard Dug McDaniel announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons in Ann Arbor. McDaniel thrived early in his career as a freshman in 2022-23, but an up-and-down sophomore season in 2023-24 season sent McDaniel into the portal.

In McDaniel's two seasons at Michigan, the Wolverines compiled a record of just 26-40. Now, the 5-foot-11 point guard will look for a new home.

In his first season in Ann Arbor, McDaniel was thrust into the starting lineup when Jaelin Llewellyn went down with a season-ending injury in early December, 2022. McDaniel averaged 8.6 points 3.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds during his freshman campaign, which ended in a National Invitation Tournament loss to Vanderbilt.

To begin the 2023-24 season, McDaniel was the team's clear starting point guard, and he played like it. He averaged 19 points per game through the team's first 13 games, and that included two 33-point performances against Oregon and Florida.

As the calendar flipped to 2024, Michigan was flirting with a .500 record, and the team's season was quickly derailed. McDaniel announced on Jan. 10 that he would miss the next six road games due to an academic suspension.

Not only did Michigan go 0-6 in the games it played without McDaniel, the Wolverines only recorded two wins in the 17 games following McDaniel's suspension.

Going 26-40 through two seasons and missing the NCAA Tournament both years was likely something McDaniel wasn't expecting when he signed to play for Michigan, and now, he'll look for a new school to rejuvenate his basketball career.

Now, Michigan will have to find a new starting point guard heading into 2024-25.

Scouring the transfer portal for a starting point guard is something Michigan is very comfortable with. Former starting point guards DeVante' Jones, Mike Smith and Jaelin Llewellyn all came from the transfer portal.