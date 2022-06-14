 Maize&BlueReview - Source: Bakich leaving Michigan for Clemson
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-14 20:36:47 -0500') }} baseball

Source: Bakich leaving Michigan for Clemson

Brandon Justice • Maize&BlueReview
Michigan head coach Erik Bakich is leaving for Clemson, multiple sources confirm to Maize & Blue Review.

Off the heels of a Big Ten Tournament title and regional final finish, Bakich leaves nine years after being hired away from Maryland.

Bakich's contract information includes an annual salary of $1 million-plus, according to multiple sources.

Michigan will look for a new head baseball coach for the first time since 2013.

