Maize and Blue Review has confirmed that Michigan Basketball point guard Jaelin Llewellyn has been granted a medical hardship waiver and will receive an additional year of eligibility and will return to the Wolverines in 2023-24.

With Llewellyn's return, Michigan is officially at 11 scholarships, meaning they have two spots open.

Llewellyn transferred to Michigan for the 2022-23 season after four seasons at Princeton. The 2020-21 season was canceled by the Ivy League due to the Covid pandemic, so Llewellyn only played in three seasons.

After only 8 games, Llewellyn suffered a season-ending knee injury. Llewellyn tore his ACL in a game against Kentucky playing at the O2 arena in London. As a starter, he averaged 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Llewellyn stayed in Ann Arbor and was around the team while rehabbing. At the end of the season, he and Michigan worked to apply for a medical redshirt that would grant him an additional year of eligibility. With that now approved, Llewellyn and Michigan can move forward with him part of the roster.

With Dug McDaniel taking over as the starter after Llewellyn's injury, Llewellyn is expected to start the season as the backup PG. Bringing back his experience will be a valuable asset for a Wolverine basketball program looking to rebound after missing the NCAA tournament.