Michigan officially has a staff opening and will look to fill the open spot quickly.

Maize & Blue Review has learned that U-M quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss is no longer with the program.

His departure comes on the heels of being under U-M police investigation for 'fraudulent activity' regarding emails inside Schembechler Hall.

He had been placed on leave and was not doing his daily work with the program.

This is a developing story.