SOURCE: Michigan to add Youngstown State assistant as offensive analyst
Michigan is adding to its open offensive analyst roster and filling a spot left behind by Kirk Campbell who was elevated to the coaching staff.
Multiple sources have confirmed that the Wolverines will be adding Youngstown State quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator Josh Sinagoga to the program.
He has been offered the job and is expected to accept.
Football Scoop first reported the news on Thursday.
Sinagoga is in his fourth season with the Penguins and has spent time with Iowa and Cincinnati.
He is expected to help Campbell with the quarterbacks in his new role in Ann Arbor.
