SOURCES: Jeff Persi set to start at LT for Michigan against Rutgers
Michigan will have a new face starting on the offensive line against Rutgers on Saturday. Multiple sources have confirmed with Maize & Blue Review that offensive lineman Jeff Persi will be starting at left tackle for the Wolverines.
Lineman Ryan Hayes did not make the trip with sources telling M&BR that he is 'banged up' and wouldn't be available.
Saturday's game is a big opportunity for Persi, who has played on special teams and spot duties during his two years of playing time.
It'll be the first start of his career.
Stick with the Maize & Blue Review for more on this developing story.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @RivalsLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram