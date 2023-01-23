Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been busy since news broke that co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss departed the program.

While word inside Schembechler Hall is that the process to find Weiss' replacement will be a quick one, it hasn't stopped Harbaugh from doing his due diligence and making sure every box has been checked before making a final decision.

Multiple sources have confirmed with Maize & Blue Review that Harbaugh has reached out to San Francisco 49ers QB coach Brian Griese, Stanford OC/QB coach Tavita Pritchard and Baltimore Ravens' WR coach Tee Martin.

Griese highlights the list, obviously, as the former U-M legend that helped lead the Wolverines to a national championship in 1997. He is in his first year coaching after spending many years in a broadcasting role after his retirement from the NFL.

Pritchard's name should be familiar to those who have followed Harbaugh's coaching career as he was the starting quarterback for The Cardinal from 2006-2009 and led Stanford to a class 24-23 upset over USC after being 41-point underdogs.

Martin, who is in his second year in Baltimore, was a longtime assistant with programs such as USC and Tennessee and has been known as a prolific recruiter during his time in the NCAA ranks.

The Wolverines also have an inside candidate, too, with sources telling M&BR that offensive analyst Kirk Campbell is also being considered for the role. Campbell spent many years with Old Dominion as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

This is a developing story.