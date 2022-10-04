The injury bug has unfortunately bitten the Michigan football program again, this time in the special teams' department.

Multiple sources can confirm to Maize & Blue Review that special teams aces Caden Kolesar and long snapper William Wagner will miss significant time this season with injuries suffered on the same play in the win over Iowa.

Both injuries are considered season-ending.

The Detroit News' Angelique Chengelis was the first to report Kolesar's injury.

Kolesar is considered the Wolverines' most valuable special teams player, who was the constant source of praise from head coach Jim Harbaugh and Jay Harbaugh alike.

