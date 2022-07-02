Sources: Michigan to hire Tracy Smith as next head baseball coach

Michigan has found its replacement for Erik Bakich as multiple sources have confirmed that the Wolverines plan to hire Tracy Smith as its next head coach. U-M podcasters Blue By Ninety were the first to report Smith's hiring.

The search began in mid-June when former head coach Erik Bakich took the head coaching job at Clemson. Numerous players have since either entered the transfer portal or reopened their recruitments in search of a more stable situation.

Smith has made previous coaching stops at Miami (OH), Indiana and Arizona State. In 2013, he took the Hoosiers to the College World Series with a 49-16 overall record.

In his seven seasons with Arizona State, he compiled a 201-155 overall record and led the Sun Devils to four NCAA Tournament appearances.