Since the end of Michigan's National Championship run, running back coach Mike Hart has not been seen around or involved with the program. Not much is known why, but reports have suggested Hart has been on leave to deal with a personal matter.

Sources have now confirmed to Maize & Blue Review that Hart is not expected to return back to his role with Michigan Football.

The Detroit News first reported the news on Friday.

Hart has spent the last three seasons as Michigan's running backs coach. The running game saw incredible success under Hart with record-breaking seasons from Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum. Corum finished as Michigan's single-season and career rushing touchdown leader.

Before Michigan, Hart coached at Indiana, his hometown Syracuse, Western Michigan, and Eastern Michigan.

Hart, of course, is a Michigan running back legend himself. A four-year starter, he set the school record with 5,040 yards. A two-time Doak Walker Award finalist, Hart finished fifth in the 2006 Heisman Trophy balloting. He was a three-time All-Big Ten first-team selection and was named the 2004 Big Ten Freshman of the Year.