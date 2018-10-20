SPECIAL: FREE "Revenge Tour" T-Shirt with new monthly sub
Join TheWolverine.com today as a monthly premium subscriber and get a FREE Revenge Tour T-shirt from BreakingT.
Use the promo code Revenge and join your fellow Michigan fans on The Fort.
Start here, get an awesome t-shirt, and go all in on Michigan’s path of payback to the Big Ten title game.
If you have a prior account, sign in first and start here, and make sure you use the promo code Revenge.
Rules and restrictions (please read)
The promo code must be used to enroll in this offer.
This offer is valid only while supplies last.
Please provide a current and valid email address in your user profile. We will contact you by email with a redemption code to get your t-shirt.
Promotion applies to new monthly subscriptions only. The regular monthly subscription price is $9.95/month. Your first payment will be slightly less to account for a system requirement demanding at least a fraction of a discount to process the use of the promo code Revenge.
Once your subscription payment is processed successfully, we will send you your T-Shirt redemption code within 72 hours.
This offer can not be combined with any other offer in the Rivals.com network.
There are a maximum of 90 T-Shirts available for this promotion, one t-shirt per new monthly subscription.