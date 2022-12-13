Sporting News has announced their annual All-American list and two Wolverines have been honored. Blake Corum and Olu Oluwatimi each received first team honors.

Blake Corum

Walter Camp Football Foundation: First team (RB)

Football Writers Association of America: First team (RB)

Associated Press: First team (RB)

Sporting News: First team (RB) Doak Walker Award Finalist ... 2022 Big Ten Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year ... Maxwell Award, Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Semifinalist ... PFFCollege's highest-graded season ever by a RB (95.9) ... NCAA's No. 8 rusher (1,463 yards), tied-No. 6 scorer (114 points) in 11 GP ... Averaged 136.4 rushing yards per game in Big Ten play with 12 TDs ... Historic production despite seven games with zero fourth-quarter touches

Olu Oluwatimi