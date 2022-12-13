Sporting News All-American honors makes Oluwatimi consensus All-American
Sporting News has announced their annual All-American list and two Wolverines have been honored.
Blake Corum and Olu Oluwatimi each received first team honors.
Blake Corum is already a consensus All-American and could become a unanimous All-American tomorrow with the American Football Coaches Association announcing their All-American selections.
Olu Oluwatimi has received First team honors from all except AP, he is now a consensus All-American with the Sporting News selection.
Four Wolverines have been honored as All-Americans this season, with Corum and Oluwatimi appearing in each selection.
Walter Camp Football Foundation (Dec. 8)
First team: RB Blake Corum, OL Olusegun Oluwatimi
Second team: PK Jake Moody
Football Writers Association of America (Dec. 9)
First team: RB Blake Corum, OL Olusegun Oluwatimi
Second team: Edge Mike Morris
Associated Press (Dec. 12)
First team: RB Blake Corum
Second team: PK Jake Moody, OL Olusegun Oluwatimi
Sporting News (Dec. 13)
First team: RB Blake Corum, OL Olusegun Oluwatimi
American Football Coaches Association (Dec. 14)
TBA
Blake Corum
Walter Camp Football Foundation: First team (RB)
Football Writers Association of America: First team (RB)
Associated Press: First team (RB)
Sporting News: First team (RB)
Doak Walker Award Finalist ... 2022 Big Ten Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year ... Maxwell Award, Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Semifinalist ... PFFCollege's highest-graded season ever by a RB (95.9) ... NCAA's No. 8 rusher (1,463 yards), tied-No. 6 scorer (114 points) in 11 GP ... Averaged 136.4 rushing yards per game in Big Ten play with 12 TDs ... Historic production despite seven games with zero fourth-quarter touches
Olu Oluwatimi
Walter Camp Football Foundation: First team (OL)
Football Writers Association of America: First team (OL)
Associated Press: Second team (OL)
Sporting News: First Team (OL)
Alternate captain ... U-M's first-ever Outland Trophy Winner ... Rimington Trophy winner ... All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches; second team, media) ... Anchors U-M's No. 6 rushing offense (243 yards per game) with 38 rushing TDs ... Charged with zero sacks, nine pressures in 360 pass-blocking snaps
