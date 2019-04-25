Former Michigan linebacker Devin Bush Jr. has been the talk of the months leading up to the NFL Draft.

After three strong seasons at Michigan, Bush has caught the eye of NFL scouts due to his speed and physicality as a defender. Current mock drafts have him likely going as the No. 10 or the No. 11 pick.

Sporting News NFL Draft analyst Vinnie Iyer thinks that Bush is a perfect fit for the way NFL teams play today.

“You look at the ground he can cover, right now, all over the field and in terms of what teams are looking for defensively, you have to have someone that’s just as capable of covering guys as they are at stopping the run,” Iyer said. “Inside linebacker is a different type of position now. It’s not just a guy that’s going to go downhill, follow the blockers and make plays.