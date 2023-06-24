The Michigan football program has high expectations this season. While making back-to-back semi-final appearances in the College Football Playoffs is fine, they're looking for much higher achievements this season as the program looks to get over the hump and make it to the national championship game.

One outlet sees the Wolverines doing just that, predicting the program to make the national championship game this upcoming season.

According to Sporting News, the Wolverines have been predicted to play Georgia in the national championship game this season.

To get there, though, it has to win the semi-final match-up against USC, a classic showdown at the Rose Bowl before the Trojans officially join the Big Ten Conference.

"The Wolverines and Trojans play their 10th head-to-head Rose Bowl matchup before the Trojans head to the Big Ten," Sporting News wrote. "Will Caleb Williams be a two-time Heisman Trophy winner at this point? Will J.J. McCarthy be considered a first-round pick? Michigan returns to the playoff for the third straight season, which puts the pressure on Jim Harbaugh to win now more than ever. USC reaches the playoff for the first time under Lincoln Riley. Harbaugh and Riley are a combined 0-5 in CFP semifinals."

The match-up against the Bulldogs will be a semi-final rematch from two years ago, with the Bulldogs looking to make it a three-peat under Kirby Smart.

"The four-team CFP era ends with a SEC vs. Big Ten matchup – perhaps a harbinger of things to come for the 12-team era," Sporting News wrote. "From the BCS era through the four-team era, the Big Ten is 0-3 against the SEC in championship games. This is Michigan’s first chance at it, however, and we’ll see how much improvement the Wolverines have made since the 34-11 loss to the Bulldogs in the CFP semifinal at the Orange Bowl two years ago. Georgia, meanwhile, will go for the three-peat under Kirby Smart. Is anything going to stop the Bulldogs along the way?"