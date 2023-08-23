Michigan is viewed by many as a legitimate national title contender this season with all the experience, talent and depth returning from a program that was one drive away from competing for a national championship last season.

In order to attempt to get over the semi-final hump, however, the Big Ten conference has to be won first.

Sporting News' Bill Bender released his Big Ten preview this week which includes division winners, impact players, Heisman hopefuls and, of course, conference winner.

Bender predicted that the Wolverines would win the conference in 2023, making it a three-peat for Harbaugh and his program.

"This is not an easy pick. The Wolverines are the hunted now, and Ohio State has a more talented roster from a star-rating perspective. The Wolverines are 2-2 at Beaver Stadium under Harbaugh, but that will also be a tough out. There also is the possibility that Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State all finish 11-1 and beat each other in the process. File this away: If that happens, then the team with the best Big Ten West opponent record will go to Indianapolis.

"We'll stick with Michigan. It's on the Buckeyes to flip the script back in their favor. "

Bender lists running back Blake Corum and quarterback J.J. McCarthy as Heisman hopefuls.