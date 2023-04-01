ANN ARBOR, Mich. — For Michigan, seeing what Peyton O'Leary did for the Maize team wasn't a surprise to anyone. The three-sport star in high school has been wowing players and staff members alike since his arrival on campus as a walk-on.

Originally committed to UMass for lacrosse, O'Leary bet on himself by pursuing his true love, football. He took a walk-on opportunity with the Wolverines which he parlayed into a full scholarship with the football program in January.

To show off in public like he did was the culmination of putting in the work.

"I've been playing well recently and I'm just been sticking to my coaching, my everything," O'Leary said. " Luckily the ball found me today. Davis and I have a great connection. It was fun to put it on display today."

Quarterback Davis Warren has seen O'Leary's growth firsthand. As a fellow walk-on that received a scholarship at the same time O'Leary did, the two have been attached at the hip since O'Leary reached out to him via social media to be roommates.

The two have grown together on and off the playing field.

"Ever since he DM'd me on Instagram to be my roommate two-and-a-half years ago me and him have been best buddies," Warren said. "Me and him both coming in as walk-ons, with a little chip on our shoulder. COVID and whatever circumstances we went through in high school prevented us from having whatever offers, this or that. Didn't let that effect us. You can ask DJ Turner, Dax Hill and all those guys, he was on the scout team freshman year. We were tough to defend. We were spinning it around out there.

"Last year, working with the twos, me and Peyton would get a lot of work. Even coming out of spring ball, it's the guy he's been. He's my best buddy and we have a ton of fun out there and a ton of trust in each other. Just have to make plays, put the ball where it needs to be put. It's really exciting."

While playing well in a spring game is one thing, O'Leary wants even more. He wants to make plays for the team when it counts.

While the depth chart is loaded with talent, all he needs is his moment to shine and he will embrace it fully.

"I feel like I've always played well in practice and I'm just waiting on my chance," O'Leary said. "Be patient, wait for my time. That's really it."