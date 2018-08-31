ND, of course, got the most recent laugh in the former category in laying a 31-0 butt kicking on the Wolverines in the last meting between the two schools. They got another when, after the two schools decided to renew the rivalry, the Fighting Irish got to host the first game in said renewal.

There’s no better way to start the year than Michigan at Notre Dame. These games have either been blowouts or gone down to the wire without much in between over the last four decades …

“First of all, Jim reached out to me, and we were both of the same opinion that we wanted to try to get this game back, if we could,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly told reporters Tuesday. “Now, there are so many other things, as you know, that make this difficult.

“I know we play next year, but after that who knows if, how, this might work again given both of our limitations relative to scheduling.”

The Fighting Irish are required to play a handful of ACC schools each year, for one, their penance for being too frightened to join the Big Ten. The excuse used to be that they loved their independence … now it’s apparently, ‘we kind of love it, but not enough that we won’t sell out to a basketball conference.’

Harbaugh wanted this game on the schedule for a reason, though. He has great memories of it (he won both meetings with the Irish as Michigan’s starting quarterback) and believes, like most do, that it makes sense for two tradition-rich schools like Michigan and Notre Dame to play every year.

Michigan is the all-time leader in victories (943) and win percentage (.729). Notre Dame is sixth in wins (885) and fourth in percentage (.724).

“This is something that Jim and I wanted to get on the schedule. Be careful what you wish for,” Kelly said. “But I think it’s great for college football. We’re excited about this matchup. We think it’s great for college football, and I know our kids and our coaches can’t wait for Saturday night.”

We kick off this year’s staff picks by offering the winner the jock strap former ND corner Gary Gray left on the field at the end of the Wolverines’ 35-31 win over the Fighting Irish in Ann Arbor, signed by Roy Roundtree.

The picks:

Chris Balas:South Bend at night has been a nightmare for … well, just about everyone who has accidentally wandered off the Notre Dame campus. The town is that bad. But it’s been especially tough on Michigan, which has yet to win under the lights at Notre Dame stadium. That changes Saturday behind a smothering defense and an offense that does just enough. Michigan 23, Notre Dame 16

John Borton: “To hell with Notre Dame!” — Bo Schembechler

“I feel good about it. I feel good about renewing the rivalry.” — Jim Harbaugh

The rhetoric may change, but you can bet the memory of your fake dead girlfriend on the consistency of competitiveness. This is a sizzler to start the season, and the road team will do just enough. Michigan 23, Notre Dame 16

Brandon Brown: Michigan’s defense is simply going to be too good for Notre Dame to score enough points to win. Sure there are question marks on offense for the Wolverines but teams can’t win games if they can’t score points. I think Shea Patterson does enough in the passing game to compliment what should be a solid running attack to earn a win in South Bend. Michigan 24, Notre Dame 10

Austin Fox:One of the things that makes this game so intriguing is it’s so tough to predict. So many question marks surround Michigan in particular, all of them involving the offense. How much has the offensive line improved under new position coach Ed Warinner? Will Shea Patterson be the elite quarterback many are hoping he’ll be? Will the offensive play calling be better?

We should find out the answer to all those questions against a stiff Irish defense.

If Michigan is able to have success and move the ball at an efficient rate, then it will probably win — and might even do so comfortably. If it struggles to move the chains, though, then the game will come down to the wire.

Defense isn’t even the slightest of concerns for the Wolverines, meaning the game hinges solely on the shoulders of Michigan’s offense, and more specifically whether or not they can score enough points.

Make no mistake, U-M’s offense will be heads and tails better than it was last season — but that’s not saying much.

Despite the immense talent on that side of the ball, there will be growing pains. The U-M defense will do its job time and time again, but the offense won’t score enough points and will come up short yet again against a ranked team on the road. Notre Dame 21, Michigan 17

Doug Skene: After 12 years of failing to beat a ranked team on the road, Michigan’s 2018 team finally gets it done. Michigan 21, Notre Dame 17

Adam Ghabour: Zach Gentry will have a touchdown and Quinn Nordin will have two field goals. Michigan 27, Notre Dame 20

Drew Hallett: It's a lock that points will be at a premium on Saturday. Both defenses will make life very difficult for their opponents, with Brandon Wimbush struggling to consistently connect with his receivers and Michigan's tackles scrambling to keep Shea Patterson's pocket clean. In what should be a defensive duel, at night, in South Bend, it would make sense to side with the Irish. However, I trust Michigan's defense more than Notre Dame's, especially since Dexter Williams will likely be unavailable, and Patterson to do just enough win his debut as a Wolverine on a grand stage. Michigan 14, Notre Dame 10

TheWolverine's Latest Coverage of Fall Camp:

• Jim Harbaugh on Shea Patterson: 'He Does so Many Things Well'

• News and Views: Pep Hamilton on the Offense

• By the Numbers: U-M can Snap Road Losing Streak to Ranked Teams at ND

• Wolverine Watch: Getting up for the Season

• Pep Hamilton has High Praise for Many on Offense

• Videos: Hamilton, Mattison Preview Notre Dame

• Mattison Talks Starters on the D-Line, Gary's Health

• Winovich Knows the Necessary Adjustments Have Been Made

• Presser What we Learned — 'Our Defense is one of a Kind'

• Harbaugh Names No. 3 Running Back, Talks Shea Patterson



