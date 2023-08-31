Josh Henschke

Things are going to look a little odd for Michigan in week one but that doesn’t mean the Wolverines should be on upset watch this weekend. Even with some expected absences from the game, this program is too good and too deep to let the East Carolina “giant killer” nickname to rear its ugly head. Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards lead the day, JJ McCarthy does some encouraging things in the air and there will be plenty of opportunities to get snaps for the younger players in this one. Michigan 42, East Carolina 10

Trevor McCue

Finally, football. It’s been a bizarre offseason with distractions that the players say hasn’t had an impact. But there will be a literal impact Saturday with Jim Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore suspended for the game. Kirk Campbell will call plays and I have no worries. He was with the program last year, the offense has always been a collaborative effort, and he has experience. In fact I think it will be a strong day for the offense as they look to open up the pass a bit against one of the worst pass defenses in the country. I know people want to worry, and East Carolina has been a good program of late, but they simply lost too much talent to make this game competitive. Michigan starts their Natty or Bust campaign strong with another non-conference blowout win. Prediction: Michigan 52, East Carolina 7

Dennis Fithian

Michigan comes out and makes a statement in the opener flashing depth and skill versus E. Carolina. Looking forward the most to seeing Blake Corum look like he did last year. Would love to see JJ McCarthy firing and connecting on some deep balls. The defense was fast and swarming in last year's opener and I’m expecting the same from this group. Can’t wait for players like Jyaire Hill, Keon Sabb, Alex Orji and Josh Wallace back up the fall camp hype. Prediction: Michigan 52, East Carolina 9

Brock Heilig

There’s not much normalcy surrounding this year’s season opener. Not only is Michigan without its head coach and offensive coordinator, but the game is airing exclusively on a streaming service for the first time in Michigan history. But there is one normal thing about the season opener, and it’s that Michigan will outmatch an inferior, non-Power Five opponent in the Big House. Despite rumors circulating that some starters could be out for this contest, Michigan will cruise to victory as it begins its quest toward a national championship. Prediction: Michigan 41, East Carolina 6

Lucas Reimink

In the first quarter, I expect Michigan to establish the run and set the tone for the game on offense with their punishing OL play. In the second quarter, I expect JJ and the WR’s to open it up off the play action pass and hit a couple big TD’s to put the game out of reach for ECU. The second half will be for getting the young guys reps and working on the depth that they’ll need once they get deeper into the schedule. The Michigan defense will shut out ECU through 3 Quarters but the reserves give up a late TD to lose the shutout. Michigan 45, East Carolina 7

Nelson Hubbell

I expect that the offense is humming for Michigan and Kirk Campbell will call a good game. He has risen to every opportunity before him and Campbell is not a completely to averse play calling experience. Everyone is singing Campbell's praises and I'm expecting him to do a solid job. I honestly could see this as a bigger blowout. That said, I anticipate Michigan will jump to a big lead in the first half and take their foot off the gas in an effort to preserve their starters early in the season. East Carolina is missing too much offensively, but I think they could hit on a couple of big plays due to the potential of missing both or one of the starting safeties. Communication is key defensively and if Michigan is installing first time starters at both safety spots and one corner there is some potential for a bust in coverage and or run support. To no avail, Michigan cruises to a victory in their maize-out season opener. Prediction: Michigan 55, East Carolina 13

Seth Berry