Josh Henschke

Indiana is going to have a tough time on Saturday and the weather might be the only thing that saves the Hoosiers against Michigan. Despite the rain, the Wolverines should have a field day on both sides of the ball. Changing offensive coordinators mid-season doesn't bode well long-term. Wolverines roll once again. Michigan 45, Indiana 7

Dennis Fithian

Michigan continues to chase perfection as they return home as heavy favorites against Indiana. A big part of UM’s success this year is the impact of the players they picked up from the transfer portal. Nine new players from the portal are key pieces this season. Expect to see the two Hoosier transfers AJ Barner and Jack Tuttle to be involved in the scoring against their former team. Wolverines can name the score in this one. Michigan can’t control its #2 ranking anymore than it’s manageable slate, but they can blow out the team in front of them. Michigan 45, Indiana 9

Trevor McCue

Michigan is rolling. Back-to-back complete wins over B1G opponents finally have experts respecting the incredibly efficient Wolverines. All anyone can talk about is the schedule because right now it’s the only apparent weakness in Ann Arbor. The offensive line is sorted and back to fighting for a third straight Joe Moore Award. The running game is lacking fireworks but still lighting up defenses. The passing game is elite with JJ finding the top of NFL Draft mocks. The defense is the best in the nation, allowing less than 7 points per game. Last week their defense outscored Minnesota with two pick-sixes. The front 7 might be the best in the nation. It’s hard to imagine two programs going in more different directions. The only thing that will help Indiana is possibly a ton of rain. Michigan thrives in odd weather situations and nothing will dampen their momentum. I’m predicting the shutout, again. Michigan storms to win #7. Michigan 35, Indiana 0

Brock Heilig

The Hoosiers are struggling. They just replaced their offensive coordinator in the midst of a 2-3 season. Michigan is far more talented and experienced than Indiana, and this will be the seventh game in a row that the Wolverines win by at least 24 points. There is a partial solar eclipse that will be visible in Ann Arbor during game time (approximately 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Depending on how visible the eclipse is — Saturday’s forecast calls for clouds and rain — it could provide more of an entertainment factor than the game itself. The Wolverines keep the ball on the ground for the most part and physically dismantle the Indiana defense. Michigan rolls to 7-0. Michigan 35, Indiana 7

Seth Berry

Michigan is coming off its second game in a row showing dominance in all phases of the game after a 52-10 win at Minnesota last week. Now, the Wolverines return to the Big House against Indiana, a 2-3 team that showed some promise, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, in its first few games, but struggled overall in a close win against Akron and a blowout loss to Maryland. Tom Allen’s team tend to be scrappy and the Hoosiers won’t come into the Big House fearful, but I don’t think Indiana has enough to be competitive with Michigan for 60 minutes. Michigan 42, Indiana 10

Lucas Reimink

As the undefeated Wolverines take on the 2-3 Indiana Hoosiers this week, they’ll look to continue their ascent as a football team. This Indiana team is somewhat tough on defense, but fairly inept on offense. The weather forecast for Saturday looks like rain could be involved, so that will throw a wrinkle in things for both teams but with the way Michigan is running the football and stopping the run on defense I don’t expect the weather to have a dramatic impact on the ultimate score. Indiana’s offense could improve coming off their bye week and the firing of their Offensive Coordinator, but Michigan’s defense is elite and will be up to the task no matter what. Michigan’s offense could have a harder-than-expected time running the football, but it won’t matter much with the way their passing game is coming along this season. Michigan rolls once again against an underwhelming opponent. Michigan 38, Indiana 7

Nelson Hubbell