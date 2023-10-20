Josh Henschke

We're all well aware that the timing of another NCAA investigation isn't great but I can't see this being a distraction this weekend, especially in a rivalry game. Nothing I've seen from Michigan State makes me think this one will be relatively close but weird things happen in this game. The Wolverines should cruise after halftime. Michigan 52, Michigan State 7

Trevor McCue

Jake Butt has me convinced. Could this be a close game? Or course, we’ve seen it too many times. Will it be? No way. And as if Michigan needed more fuel here comes another leaked NCAA “investigation”.This team is focused on its goal and has played its three best games of the season in the last three weeks. The offense is methodical and efficient. The defense is suffocating. Michigan had a rough start against Indiana and then two of the best quarters it’s had all year.MSU just has too much going on, on and off the field. The gap in talent on these rosters is massive. And the players are saying all the right things but you know they are thinking about what happened last year. I’m going with the shutout, again. Michigan 44, Michigan State 0

Dennis Fithian

With all eyes on East Lansing for the annual Michigan Michigan State game the Wolverines and Spartans will play a close first half then UM will run away with it in the third quarter. Hard to say how UM will react to the NCAA investigation/distraction, but the best guess is that they will use it as a positive to down their in-state rival. Saturday night is a good time to see Michigan continue its march toward something special this season. Spartans program is in disarray, but I see them letting it all hang out early, but eventually succumbing to the more talented Wolverines. Blake Corum goes off for his biggest rushing total of the year. I’ll take the over 1.5 MSU unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Michigan 14, Michigan State 9 (at the half) Michigan 34, Michigan State 9

Brock Heilig

This rivalry has always been personal, but this year’s game — even though Michigan State is awful — might reach an all-time high, for Michigan at least. None of the Wolverines are letting on that they’re thinking all that much about what happened in the tunnel last year, but how can they not be? Two of their teammates were assaulted, and one of them is still on the team. I struggle to believe there isn’t an added level of hatred for this one, as the team is letting on. Mike Barrett said after the Indiana game that Michigan State is another nameless, faceless opponent. Mike Sainristil said during player availability with the media on Tuesday that they’re going to treat this like any other game. Maybe the two Michigan captains are showing signs of maturity, but when the cleats hit the grass in East Lansing on Saturday and Michigan looks across the field at their rivals, the feelings from last year’s incident will come rushing back. As far as the game itself goes, Michigan is good. Michigan State is not. There’s not much more to be said. The Wolverines score two touchdowns in the game’s first five minutes, and J.J. McCarthy once again doesn’t see the field in the fourth quarter. Michigan 48, Michigan State 10

Seth Berry

Michigan is coming off another dominating performance against the Hoosiers and doesn’t look to be showing signs of slowing down any time soon. On Saturday, the Wolverines travel to East Lansing against a Michigan State team that is reeling as they have lost four in a row, mainly due to badly losing the turnover margin. The Spartans are fairly stout against the run but ranks 70th in pass efficiency defense, which could open the door for another big game from J.J. McCarthy. On the offensive side, MSU has changed signals callers themselves, but don’t see that being enough against a hungry Michigan defense, especially if the Spartans continue to turn it over at will. Michigan 45, Michigan State 10

Lucas Reimink

While the game itself may not even be the biggest storyline of the week, Michigan will indeed take in Michigan State on the road this weekend. After the Spartans made a QB change last week to the young Karin Houser, their offense had a few more signs of life but it did come with multiple turnovers against Rutgers as well. With a young MSU QB, and a very experienced Michigan defense, I don’t expect much of a fight here in this game. Michigan will create a turnover or two, and they’re the better team to begin with putting this one in blowout territory. That being said, weird things almost always happen in this game so it’s hard to count out the Spartans for sure but Michigan should cruise in this one. Michigan 38, MSU 10

Nelson Hubbell