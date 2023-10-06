Josh Henschke

Enjoy what's left of trophy games, folks, with the way college football is heading, those appear to be few and far between these days. I expect Michigan to continue to roll as its shown tangible growth every week of the season, particularly with Jim Harbaugh back on the sideline. The Wolverines will shut down a loud Minnesota home atmosphere early and should cruise to a relatively easy win. Michigan 42, Minnesota 7

Trevor McCue

This Michigan team looks and feels different now that Jim Harbaugh has returned. The assistant coaches had a lot on their plates to start the season but now everyone can settle in and go to work. Michigan has the nation’s most efficient offense. I loved Joel Klatt’s boa constrictor analogy. At this point, it just feels like the Michigan offense will score every time they get the ball. What’s not to like? JJ is elite, calm, and electric. The O-Line is finding its way, with or without rotations. The receivers are healthy, and more weapons are coming along. Corum looks like Corum and I think Edwards breaks lose this week. On the other side the nation’s best defense. So close to shutout multiple times this year. They’ve generated a pass rush from the interior and EDGE. The secondary has leaked at times, but that group has developed depth with Will Johnson and Rod Moore dealing with injuries. Both are finally close to 100% and Mason Graham should return this week. Give me more of the same on both sides of the ball and the defense gets its shutout. Michigan 42, Minnesota 0

Dennis Fithian

Michigan has found its groove and should continue its top-notch play Saturday night in Minneapolis. Minnesota beat Nebraska for its best win of the season 13-10 in week one. Meanwhile, losing in OT at Northwestern two weeks ago was a bad loss for the Gophers. Expect more of the same from the Michigan offense that has jumped out to early leads this year outscoring the opposition by a 100-13 margin in the first half through five five games. The Wolverines are number one in the NCAA in red-zone defense and are also first in the country in scoring defense giving up an average of six points per game. Pop Donovan Edwards for some explosive plays and get Rod Moore looking like the player he has been the last two years would be on the top of a things-you-would-like-to-see-after-a-win-list. Michigan 31, Minnesota 9

Brock Heilig

It’s Michigan versus a Big Ten West team. Is there much more to say? This won’t be close. For the sake of deeper analysis, let’s break down Michigan’s road game against Minnesota. The Wolverines enter Saturday’s contest unbeaten at 5-0, and Minnesota comes in at 3-2 with a loss to Northwestern on its résumé. The Golden Gophers are at home, and the game is under the lights, but Michigan is just too talented. Michigan has won 42 of the last 46 matchups against Minnesota, and the Golden Gophers haven’t beaten the Wolverines in Minneapolis since 1977. J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum and Roman Wilson continue to show why they’re one of the best QB/RB/WR trios in the country, and this game is over by halftime. Michigan doubles the 19-point spread and clinches a bowl berth. Michigan 41, Minnesota 3

Seth Berry

Michigan comes into this one coming off their best all-around performance of the season in a 45-7 road win over Nebraska. The Wolverines face their second straight road test when they travel to Minnesota on Saturday but are going against an offense that is inconsistent and will likely have a hard time moving the ball on the Michigan defense. On offense, J.J. McCarthy looks to be back into a full groove, and if the Wolverines stay balanced and remain efficient with the run and pass, Minnesota will also have a tough time. Overall, I expect the Wolverines to handle a relatively young Gophers team, even with a potentially hostile crowd supporting the home team under the lights. Michigan 37, Minnesota 10

Lucas Reimink

Michigan travels to Minnesota this week to take on the 3-2 Golden Gophers. After pummeling Nebraska into the ground, they’ll look to do the same thing to Minnesota. The Gophers are a solid squad but have an ugly loss in OT to Northwestern 2 weeks ago and another road loss to a ranked UNC team. The Gophers like to run the ball, and Michigan is one of the premier run-stopping units in the country. That’ll put a lot of pressure on their QB Ethan Kaliakmanis, who struggles to throw the ball accurately with consistently. Michigan’s balanced offense shouldn’t have much trouble moving the football and putting up points against this Minnesota defense that is solid, but unspectacular. Michigan should roll once again, albeit not as easily as last week’s win came in Lincoln. Michigan 3, Minnesota 10

Nelson Hubbell