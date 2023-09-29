Josh Henschke

Michigan's first road test should be a relatively quiet trip in and out of Lincoln. At this point, it doesn't matter which quarterback the Huskers will throw out there on Saturday, it's my belief that its offense is in for a long day on Saturday. If you're looking for something tangible to take away from the game, look at what the Wolverines do against the number-one-ranked rush defense unit in the country. If it's a good day, things are on the right track. Michigan 35, Nebraska 7

Trevor McCue

Michigan hits the road and heads to Lincoln. Matt Rhule will make Nebraska a winner in the future, but they aren’t ready to hang with Michigan yet. Nebraska boasts some impressive run game numbers on both sides of the ball, but I think those are a mirage. Same with the metrics that have people thinking Michigan is struggling. Michigan will be stubborn in the first quarter, making Wolverine fans anxious again. However, I think Michigan has the nation’s best defense and they will control the game. The running game will love the challenge of hearing how good the run defense of the Huskers is and they will put up 200 yards on the ground in response. Very Michigan, very Harbaugh win. Michigan 31, Nebraska 3

Dennis Fithian

After opening against Rutgers last week Michigan should have a good feel for Nebraska on offense as the Cornhuskers and Scarlet Knights are similar at quarterback. Nebraska has a winning formula statistically being #1 versus the run in the country while having the #1 rushing offense in the P5. The problem is they dropped their first game against Minnesota (who lost to Northwestern last week) and their second game of the year at Colorado. Michigan is at its best on offense when it can run to help set up the play action for its passing attack. The thing is UM is potentially very dangerous as they have an offense and a QB that run and throw. Defensively UM has been solid all year and should be better overall with both Rod Moore & Will Johnson returning to action last week. Wolverines will be a tough out which will once again impress Lou Holtz. Michigan 30, Nebraska 14

Brock Heilig

Take a deep breath, Michigan fans. Although years may have been taken off the lives of those who watched Michigan vs. Nebraska in Lincoln back in 2021, this year’s edition of the game will be nothing like it was two years ago. That’s not to say Michigan is exponentially better than it was in 2021, but it’s more of a knock on Nebraska, which doesn’t have a playmaker like Adrian Martinez at quarterback. The Cornhuskers started the year with Jeff Sims behind center, but they’ve since gone to Heinrich Haarberg, and they’ve even given Chubba Purdy some time. Translation: Nebraska still doesn’t have a full-time starter at the most important position in football. Ultimately, that’ll cost the Cornhuskers when the second-ranked Wolverines come to town. Michigan is too talented to let Nebraska hang around. Michigan 34, Nebraska 0

Seth Berry

Michigan hits the road for the first time this season when they travel to Lincoln this Saturday to take on Nebraska. The Huskers’ two wins this season have come against Louisiana Tech and Northern Illinois after struggling on offense and with turnovers in their first two losses against Minnesota and Colorado. Since those first two games, the Huskers have made a change at QB, with Heinrich Haarberg now under center, who has made a big impact in the run game the past two weeks. However, I don’t think that change will be enough to put much of a dent against Michigan’s defense, which ranks third in total defense in college football coming into this game. This will be a game the Wolverines will have to be patient on offense in against a good Nebraska defense, but one that Michigan should be able to pull away in as the game wears on, similar to last week against Rutgers. Michigan 30, Nebraska 10

Lucas Reimink

For Michigan’s first road test of the year, they’re taking their team to Lincoln, Nebraska. While Lincoln is normally a tough place to play, this year’s Nebraska team has already gone through one QB and has suffered some tough losses as a result. This Nebraska team struggles to put together a competent offense due to marginal OL play and just plain bad QB play. Their defense on the other hand is stout against the run, but really struggles in coverage as Shedeur Sanders threw for almost 400 yards on them, and Louisiana Tech threw for almost 300 yards against them. Look for JJ and the WRs/TEs to loosen up the Nebraska defense early by passing the ball, which will allow space for Corum and Edwards to run the ball later on. Michigan should cruise to an easy victory on the road here as long as they don’t turn the ball over too many times. Michigan 31, Nebraska 7

Nelson Hubbell