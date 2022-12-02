Josh Henschke

I don't see a situation where Purdue can make this one close. Michigan is locked in and completely understands what's at stake with a win. There are no thoughts of looking ahead, there's no bigger opponent looming. It's right here, right now. This is a team of destiny in the Big Ten and the Boilermakers are just another obstacle of devastation the Wolverines will leave in its path toward the playoff.

Michigan 41 - Purdue 17

Trevor McCue

Michigan is back in Indy for the second consecutive year. Many predicted an Ohio State hangover last year and Michigan responded with a blowout win over Iowa. Michigan knows what its goals are and it will take them one at a time. Purdue passes the ball a lot. It simply isn’t a good matchup for them and despite their success against top 5 teams recently, there won’t be any Spoilermakers in this one.

Michigan 45 - Purdue 17

Dennis Fithian

After watching one of the best Michigan performances of my life last week, back-to-back Big Ten titles look like a reality. The depth on this team has stepped up this year at RB, TE, WR, and LB & at key spots on both lines. Bottle up and sell whatever this team does at halftime.

Michigan 38 - Purdue 24

Seth Berry

Big Ten Championship week is slightly different this time around for Michigan as opposed to last year, as the Wolverines already have a playoff spot locked up. It will be interesting to see the reaction considering those circumstances, but I think this time is intensely focused on winning a big ten title before they even get to that next step. JJ McCarthy having a coming out party last week only helps this offense’s confidence who should be able to move the ball against Purdue’s defense. On the other hand, I don’t believe Purdue will be able to establish enough of a balanced attack offensively to sustain, although they will make a few chunk plays through the air.

Michigan 38 - Purdue 17

Brock Heilig

Is this December or September? Typically teams have to face tougher competition as they embark upon the postseason, but the disastrous Big Ten West has given Michigan what appears to be another “tune-up” game so to speak. Michigan has spent most of its season beating up on inferior Big Ten opponents, and Purdue, a team Michigan did not face in the regular season, is next in line. Although the Boilermakers are 3-0 vs. top 5 teams under head coach Jeff Brohm, Michigan is better at every position and should have no problem lifting the Big Ten Championship trophy for the second year in a row. This team is on a mission, and that is to win the National Championship.

Michigan 49 - Purdue 20