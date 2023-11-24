The Game is finally here. After a year of speculating that both Michigan and Ohio State are on a collision course for all the marbles in the Big Ten once again, we are less than 24 hours away from kickoff in Ann Arbor. Below, the M&BR staff predict the outcome of Saturday's game.

Josh Henschke

Advertisement

I don't really see a situation where both teams have clear advantages to exploit, both are capable of countering whatever they throw at each other. With that in mind, this one is going to come down to the play in the trenches and the Wolverines know the score. The past two years were direct products of U-M being more physical than the Buckeyes. I don't think this year will be much different. This is the reason so many guys decided to come back. The Wolverines win a close one. Michigan 24, OSU 20

Trevor McCue

These teams are once again pretty evenly matched. But with Ohio State losing two consecutive games by decent margins, where is the ground made up? Well for this game no Jim Harbaugh is an advantage. I have faith in Sherrone Moore, I only worry he is wearing too many hats. Ohio State’s defense seems improved. Less big plays? Probably but Michigan’s offense is also way more efficient. The Buckeyes have an elite receiver or two, but that’s nothing new. For me, it comes down to the backfield. Michigan has a healthy Blake Corum for the first time and Ohio State has Treveyon Henderson. Whichever back can do more will be massive. Then, there are the quarterbacks. Kyle McCord isn’t CJ Stroud, who went 0-2 against Michigan. That is fine, but he also happens to be way worse on the road and the worst QB in the B1G under pressure. JJ McCarthy hasn’t been his best the last two games, but Michigan just played their two most difficult B1G opponents on the road and OSU played their two easiest at home. Skewing perceptions. This game comes down to Michigan’s offense running the ball and JJ doing enough to win. Michigan’s defense slowing the run and creating enough pressure on McCord that he makes mistakes. Lower scoring than recent matchups, but I think the Wolverines three-peat. Michigan 24 Ohio State 17

Dennis Fithian

Two factors that I’m not sure about in this one for Michigan is QB and head coach. JJ McCarthy hurt his ankle at Penn State and something wasn’t right with him last week at Maryland. Great to hear that he’s practicing this week, etc. A quick run for ten and some early precision passing versus the Bucks would be a nice sign. Meanwhile, Sherrone Moore is 3-0 in for Jim Harbaugh, but Michigan has not looked its best in these games. Could be something or maybe nothing, but with little room for error it’s on my mind. I see a tight, low-scoring game with the Wolverines making more fourth-quarter plays to come out on top for a third year in a row. One of the biggest games in Michigan history. A win means almost everything. Michigan 25, Ohio State 20

Brock Heilig

The Game. The greatest rivalry in all of sports and one of the best American traditions is set to take place on Saturday. This is the first time in the history of the rivalry that both teams have met with 11-0 records in back-to-back seasons. Putting aside the off-field issues, there has arguably never been a better time in the rivalry’s history than what we’re all experiencing in this current moment. Now refocusing on the off-field issues, it is my opinion that Michigan is mentally and emotionally exhausted from dealing with the ramifications of this scandal. Players and coaches are constantly fielding questions about it, and there’s been more talk in the past month about the scandal than there has been about the quality of the on-field product. It’s my belief that this, along with Jim Harbaugh’s absence, has finally gotten to the players. I don’t believe Michigan will be on its ‘A’ game on Saturday afternoon. Luckily for the Wolverines, I don’t think they need to be. If I had any trust in Kyle McCord’s ability to beat Michigan through the air, I would pick Ohio State to win this game. But I don’t. McCord is significantly worse under pressure, and his numbers are oftentimes bolstered by the efforts and excellence of Marvin Harrison Jr. The key to the game for Michigan is stopping TreVeyon Henderson and forcing McCord to beat you through the air. I trust Jesse Minter to put together a great game plan that contains both Henderson and Harrison Jr. Michigan beats Ohio State for a third consecutive season in what is a sloppy and ugly football game. Neither team looks like a top-four team in the nation, but Michigan ultimately gets the invite to the College Football Playoff. Michigan 19, Ohio State 16

Seth Berry

Another rendition of The Game where the stakes couldn’t be higher in a point in the rivalry where tension may be at its all-time highest. The Buckeyes will test the Wolverines in all areas of this matchup with playmakers on both sides of the ball. While it will be tough sledding on offense for Michigan against what’s been a stout OSU defense all season, I do think the Wolverines have the ability to wear the Buckeyes down up front in the running game. And between the two offenses, JJ McCarthy is capable of making more plays than Kyle McCord is when it comes to using his feet and extending plays when in trouble. Michigan has to hold up at right tackle and has to contain Marvin Harrison Jr. to some extent. But ultimately, I think the Wolverines win both sides of the line of scrimmage, which will be the ultimate difference in the game. Michigan 28, OSU 17

Nelson Hubbell

All of the blood, sweat, tears, past broken hearts and calluses developed through immeasurable hatred for your rival goes into this game. Michigan and Ohio State look to be as evenly matched in style of play as ever and this edition The Game will prove that to be true. With two stout defenses, both teams will lean on a balanced attack and take what is given to them. For Ohio State, a healthy TreVeyon Henderson is a game-breaker. For Michigan it’s a player who has struggled for much of the year, Donovan Edwards. J.J. McCarthy’s running ability will finally play a major role, unlike the majority of the 2023 season. McCarthy will also make just a few more plays through the air than Kyle McCord, carrying Michigan on a 4th quarter drive to take the lead. Michigan 24, Ohio State 21

Lucas Reimink