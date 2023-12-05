Michigan begins its 20-game conference schedule on Tuesday night at the Crisler Center against the Indiana Hoosiers. Through eight games this season, the Wolverines sit at an even 4-4 after wins over UNC Asheville, Youngstown State, St. John's and Stanford.

Phil Martelli's squad has dropped back-to-back contests, though, and they will look to rebound on Tuesday against a beatable Indiana team.

However, the team may be shorthanded, according to the pregame availability report.

As expected, senior guard Jace Howard was listed as out, but multiple starters were unexpectedly listed as questionable.

The team listed both Olivier Nkamhoua and Nimari Burnett as questionable, along with reserve point guard Jaelin Llewellyn and sixth man Tray Jackson.

No player listed as questionable has been unable to play yet this season, but it's something to monitor heading into the Big Ten opener.