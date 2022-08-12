Steve Clinkscale pleased with the progression of freshmen defensive backs

Michigan has a plethora of young talent on the defensive side of the ball that could either see plenty of the field this season or utilize this year as a development year.

It's a good problem for co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale to have as he has plenty of youth to mix in with the established depth that he already has on the roster.

As for a handful of freshmen, the early enrollees in Will Johnson, Keon Sabb, Myles Pollard and Kody Jones are ahead of the curve in comparison to the other freshmen, which will serve them well as fall camp continues.

When asked about the young depth, Clinkscale told reporters this week that the group is progressing as expected.

"I think the young men that were here in the spring have a slight advantage as far as understanding the system," Clinkscale said. "The two other gentlemen who got here in the summer are under academic, they’re in class. So, adding that to their plate with football, still in school right now, it’s a little challenging for them. They’re performing, Zeke (Berry) is especially performing to a level where you can see his instincts. You can see why we recruited him and what he’s gonna be able to do.

"As far as Will, Myles, and Kody, you definitely see they’re a little further ahead than the freshmen were last year. We were able to get—except for Rod Moore, he was different. Those guys will develop right where we need them to. We’re going to ask all of them to help us at some point. The capacity is really going to be up to them, what they know, what they understand, and how they can execute."

As for Keon Sabb, the Wolverines are asking a little bit more of him compared to the other early enrollees. As a safety, Sabb's knowledge has to be a little more advanced as he has to learn both safety positions.

It's not something he can't handle, though, as Clinkscale is happy with his progress.

"Keon’s done a great job," Clinkscale said. "He’s probably got the hardest job of the bunch, of those four, because he has to know both safeties. He knows what the safeties are doing, now it’s just taking that step forward on the field, applying it, and being able to let loose and make some plays. Yesterday, he had a really good practice and he keeps getting better every week and every day.

"He’s really evolving and he’s really got the biggest load. Playing corner, the biggest responsibility is not getting beat deep. Nickel, you’ve gotta understand the nuances. But safety, he’s gotta know what everybody’s doing, make all the checks. For him being a freshman, I think he’s doing a great job."