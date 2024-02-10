Just when it looked like the exodus of the Michigan coaching staff was coming to an end, co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale announced to the team that he will be joining Jim Harbaugh's staff with the Los Angeles Chargers. Maize and Blue Review confirmed the news on Saturday morning.

Clinkscale was hired prior to the breakthrough 2021 season as the defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator. He earned a promotion to co-defensive coordinator ahead of the 2022 season to help out alongside newcomer Jesse Minter.

He reportedly informed the team of his departure after the conclusion of Saturday morning's team-wide workout.

Clinkscale joins Ben Herbert, Mike Elston and Jesse Minter in the group of coaches that have left Michigan for the Chargers this offseason.



Now, Sherrone Moore — and maybe newly hired defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, too — will have a tough task of hiring a completely new defensive staff.