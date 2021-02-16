Steve Pikiell Previews Challenge Of Playing Michigan: 'They Have Pros'
Rutgers has never beaten the Michigan Wolverines in basketball.
Steve Pikiell, the Scarlet Knights' head man in his fifth season, knows it, and so does the majority of his team — a veteran squad that has lost some tough ones to the Wolverines. Michigan defeated Rutgers twice last season at Madison Square Garden and in Piscataway, both times without star forward Isaiah Livers.
This year, Michigan is the No. 3-ranked team in the country, sits atop the Big Ten standings and holds a 14-1 record (9-1 in league play). While the Scarlet Knights have regrouped after a five-game losing skid to win five of their last six outings, Pikiell knows this Thursday’s game in Ann Arbor may be his team's biggest challenge yet.
"Physically, they're really big and they do a great job of challenging you at the rim and the most amazing thing is they do it without fouling too," Pikiell said when asked what makes the Wolverines such a good team. "Really, really well coached, and it's a really good basketball team. They have good players at every position and they have a bench that's strong and they're very athletic, and they've added a few pieces too.
"I think they have three guys on the draft board. They have pros. They play hard, they share the game, and they have size at the rim. They lead the league in blocked shots. They blocked a lot of our shots the last two years, and you don't get to the free-throw line so you really got to earn your points. Every year Michigan's good offensively. You have problems at both ends of the floor."
RELATED: 2022 Michigan PG Target Dug McDaniel Updates Recruitment Timeline
RELATED: Wolverines In The NBA: Wagner Shining, LeVert Nearing Return To Practice
Rutgers is considered to be "on the right side" of the bubble, with most brackets projecting it as a six or seven seed. Pikiell's team still has some work to do, and a win over Michigan would do a lot to bolster its tournament résumé. While he said he's not worried about the tournament and only focused on the opponent in front of them, the head man pointed out how big it would be for the program to knock off Michigan.
"Michigan has been great since I've been in the league. Coach [Juwan] Howard and Coach [John] Beilein. They were an NCAA Tournament finalist, elite program.
"We've got to go on the road. Another coach in our league said this is a national championship-type team. You got to play well. It's another thing we've never done. It would be great for our guys. We haven't been close, really. We got to do a great job.
"This is maybe their best team [in a while]. We have to make shots and play at an elite level and you better not turn the ball over. Purdue a couple years ago was that elite team that could win the whole thing. Michigan has been that team this year in our conference."
A notable matchup in this game will be in the post, with Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson going up against Rutgers junior big man Myles Johnson. Both are coming off big games — Dickinson notched 11 points, 15 boards and five blocks in a win over Wisconsin and Johnson posted 12 points and 14 boards in a triumph over Northwestern.
"He doesn't play like a freshman," Pikiell said of Dickinson. "That's the first thing that I say every time I watch him play. He's poised. He plays beyond his years. He's huge and he can finish with both hands which is rare for a big guys. He's a really good rebounder the way he controls his body and even when you have him boxed out, he'll come up with a terrific rebound and they get the ball into him.
"Hopefully between [freshman center Clifford Omoruyi] and between Myles, we got to make his life harder.
"He's had some huge nights. He handles his double teams well. You have to do a good job with your rotations but they can also kick out to good 3-point shooters."
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook