STOCK REPORT will be a season-long feature where we rank and rate Michigan football players within their position groups. Stock Report is more than a depth chart as we consider the player's impact and potential.

When talking about the EDGE group, we typically lead with the pass rush. That wasn't the story in this one, so let's address it before we get to the good stuff.

EDGE vs Penn State Player Total Snaps Pressures Sacks PRI Mike Morris 38 1 0 30.8 Eyabi Okie 29 0 0 0 Jaylen Harrell 23 2 0 16.7 Taylor Upshaw 12 3 1 28.6 Derrick Moore 12 0 0 0 Braiden McGregor 5 0 0 0

One of the lower outputs we've seen in terms of pressure comes from the EDGE. Some of that comes from only 31 pass plays from Penn State. Michigan got pressure on Clifford on only 27% of his snaps, sacked him only once, and yet it was arguably his worst game. 7/19 for 120 yards for the super senior QB. Michigan's defensive strategy in the run game was impressive. They called on many of the other positions to disrupt while the EDGE largely focused on edge setting. Mike Morris, is always the exception. 3 tackles for run stops in 11 run defense snaps. He was dinged with a missed tackle on Penn State's 4th and goal. His pursuit down the line took him a little wide and off track from stopping Kaytron Allen before he found a gap to the end zone.

No surprise here but Jaylen Harrell grades out as Michigan's best defender in the run game against Penn State. This was his strength heading into 2022 and while he has exceeded expectations in the pass rush, his skillset in run defense and his ability to drop back into coverage has given Michigan a unique weapon that they are utilizing as more of a true SAM LB. His tackle for loss was a work of art.

STOCK UP: I was the leader of the Taylor Upshaw breakout campaign this off-season. While that spot has been taken Eyabi Okie, in recent weeks Upshaw has settled into a role similar to what he had last year, and he looks very comfortable. Upshaw had Michigan's lone sack against Penn State, and he generated pressure 3 times on only 12 snaps. He had only 2 run defense snaps and he drew a penalty on one of them. Upshaw is being used in the pass rush as a rotational piece behind Morris/Okie and also as a guy who can move inside to play 4T or 3T in NASCAR packages. His role may have decreased since the start of the season, but he seems to have found the best way to contribute.

The offense seemed to go to a new level in terms of the scheme against Penn State, and the defense is no different. The interior of the defensive line has been a strength all season. Now, that the Michigan coaching staff is comfortable with its depth chart they are starting to lean into the versatility that we discussed all offseason. Mazi Smith, Kris Jenkins, and Mason Graham have been awesome for the Wolverines this season. What really stuck out to me Saturday was how their roles are being adapted, and how Michigan is asking the defensive tackles to align in all positions on the defensive line to help create confusion for the opposing offense. Take a look at this alignment chart from the game against Penn State.

Defensive Line Alignment Snaps Player NT 3T 4T 5T Mazi Smith 17 25 3 3 Kris Jenkins 0 14 9 7 Mason Graham 1 19 2 0 Rayshaun Benny 0 14 1 0

25 snaps for Mazi at 3T. 3 snaps where he was lined outside of an offensive tackle. Jenkins has primarily played 3T this season, but his "tweener" status allows him to line with a tackle in wide base or as the speedier DT in NASCAR sets like we discussed with Upshaw in the previous section. STOCK UP: This was a great game for Jenkins who is really starting to hold his own next to Mazi. Look, we know what Mazi is, and I could probably label him stock up every week, but Jenkins deserves some attention this week. Jenkins graded out as Michigan's best defender against Penn State. He was constantly in the right place, shedding blocks, taking on double teams, and filling gaps. Everything you want your DT to do, and more. Jenkins also generated two pressures in the pass rush. It is remarkable how quickly, and to this level, Michigan has turned out its interior production from the Don Brown days. Freshman Mason Graham and Sophomore Rayshaun Benny continue to be valuable contributors and essential to the turnaround being maintained in the future. The success of the Michigan defense really starts with these guys and works its way out to the rest of the defense.

Much better game from the linebackers in this one, and I have identified two major reasons.

1. Michigan defensive scheme with variable base and disguised looks from corner and safety to alleviate pressure on linebackers.

2. Penn State's game plan was atrocious. The one thing I assumed we could bank on was Penn State targeting the middle of the field, in the run game, and with their TE any time they could generate a mismatch with Junior Colson or Michael Barrett. It is no secret the linebackers in pass coverage have been an issue, one mentioned publicly by the coaches. Penn State targeted Colson and Barrett, three times. One more time, Penn State targeted Colson and Barrett, three times. Barrett gave up 1 reception for 8 yards. Surely this was because Michigan schemed them out of coverage and limited the opportunities? Nope.

Linebacker Pass Coverage Player Total Run Pass Rush Coverage Junior Colson 48 16 2 30 Michael Barrett 45 16 5 24

63% of Colson's snaps were in pass coverage.

53% of Barrett's snaps were in pass coverage.

What Penn State elected to do instead, we will get to in the next section. I was a little surprised to see Michigan not send Colson more in the pass rush, only one blitz from him Saturday. Barrett was used 4 times and got 1 of Michigan's 3 sacks on the day. Numbers-wise in the run game, I can't take too much away from it because Penn State had only 16 run snaps. So Colson contributed only 3.5 tackles and 1 run stop, but that's a 25% success rate with limited opportunities. Kalel Mullings played 9 snaps but continues to be inconsistent, getting another missed tackle in this one. A week after seeing a huge increase in snap share, Jimmy Rolder was back down to 4 in this one, with no stat contributions.

We've discussed at length how impressive the secondary has been this season. When talking game plan, the week before the game, Penn State targeting Michigan's corners was not something I anticipated.

Pass Coverage vs Penn State Player Targets Receptions Yards DJ Turner 9 4 74 Gemon Green 4 2 17 Mike Sainristil 2 1 16 Will Johnson 2 2 25

Not only did Penn State focus on Michigan's secondary, but they also went after DJ Turner. To be clear, Mike Sainristil has been awesome for the Michigan defense. Being this good and impactful after transitioning from playing wide receiver is incredible. He is arguably the MVP of the defense because of what he brings to the table. But he is the lowest-rated cover corner, and it isn't particularly close. Heading into the game, Sainristil was allowing a 64% completion percentage with a QB rating of 85.8. Turner was allowing a 33.3% completion percentage with a QB rating of 28.5. Clifford did hit Harrison Wallace III for a nice 48-yarder with Turner in coverage, but that required a near-perfect throw. That same drive a couple of plays later Penn State tested Turner again and we were reminded why he is one of the best cover corners in the Big Ten.

STOCK UP: I am very close to putting Gemon Green above DJ Turner, but this isn't the week. I've said it before, I think you can rank the top 3 in any order you want and make a convincing argument. Green has been so good and so consistent; I am giving stock up here because now we've seen a team like Penn State avoid throwing his way.

Man vs Zone Coverage Season Player Man Targets Man Receptions Zone Targets Zone Receptions DJ Turner 10 5 13 3 Gemon Green 9 2 11 5 Mike Sainristil 11 5 8 8 Will Johnson 10 5 4 3

We thought Green would be challenged for his CB2 job for the third year in a row and potentially lose it at this point in the season. Let's be clear, he has been challenged. Will Johnson has performed very well as a freshman and has been as advertised. In any other season, it is not hard to imagine Johnson being a starter for Michigan, but the guys in front have just been so good. Not only was Green in shutdown mode against Penn State, but he impacted the run game. Lining up in the box 4 times. He graded out as Michigan's best tackler not named Rod Moore. He's been a stud, all season.

At this point, I am running out of ways to praise Makari Paige. It doesn't matter, but I do think it is important to remember where Paige was a year ago. Jumped on the depth chart, not seeing snaps, and with rumors of a potential transfer swirling. He's been Michigan's best safety and has moved past the two guys who jumped him last year. Rod Moore has had some up and downs this season, but one thing he has always been elite at is tackling. Best tackler again against Penn State, you could make how to tackle training films out of his highlights. STOCK UP: We've picked on RJ Moten as well, and after a serious rep cut last week, I am giving a stock up this week after a nice bounce back. Now, he still only played 15 snaps. That's only two more than Quinten Johnson. What changes for me is how Michigan used him and the other linebackers, and how I think they will use him in the future.

Safety Alignment Snaps vs Penn State Player DL Box Safety Slot Corner Makari Paige 3 19 18 9 0 Rod Moore 0 12 20 12 0 RJ Moten 2 5 5 1 1 Quinten Johnson 0 5 6 3 0