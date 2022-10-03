STOCK REPORT will be a season-long feature where we rank and rate Michigan football players within their position groups. SR is more than a depth chart as we consider the player's impact and potential. After each game, we will reassess the rankings as players see their stock rise while others may see their stock fall. READ: Stock Report: Michigan Offense Post-Week 5

The EDGE group had a great bounce back against Iowa after a low-impact game against Maryland. STOCK UP: Mike Morris has now gone back to back with great games, 11 pressures generated in two Big Ten games. He has become the clear leader on the outside, and grades out as Michigan's best defender of the season. Morris had 2 sacks against the Hawkeyes, and pairing with Eyabi Okie basically ended the game with 4 straight QB hits/sacks on the second to last drive of the game. Okie had 3 pressures in the game against Iowa, but more importantly, his snap share rose significantly. Okie saw only 7 fewer snaps than Morris but had 8 more than Taylor Upshaw. With the struggles at LB, Jaylen Harrell led the snap count at EDGE with 39. To my eye, it appears Michigan has found its formula for this season. Let's take a look at snap counts from Iowa, focusing on pass vs run vs coverage snaps on how I think this new formula will compare to what Michigan did last season.

Table Name Player Total Snaps Run Defense Pass Rush Coverage Jaylen Harrell 39 19 14 6 Mike Morris 33 13 19 1 Eyabi Okie 26 4 24 1 Taylor Upshaw 18 7 10 1 Braiden McGregor 10 1 8 1 Derrick Moore 5 2 3 0

Mike Morris has taken over the Aidan Hutchinson role. He is not run or pass specific, and can sometimes move inside to bring more speed to the outside on obvious passing downs. Last season, Harrell was essentially the run-down option and rotated with David Ojabo. As we already talked about Okie saw a huge uptick in snap share, but as you can see it shades significantly to passing downs. I believe this will be the formula for the "Ojabo role" but Harrell will see a larger snap share as he will also be part of the solution at LB and in replacing Daxton Hill, as none of the secondary players are playing in the box at the volume that Hill did. Taylor Upshaw played better Saturday and he appears to be settling into a role very similar to what he did last season. While I was pleased to see the increased usage of Okie, I was surprised the same did not happen with Derrick Moore. Moore and Okie have played identical snaps on the season, and grade out pretty similarly. Moore is the better run defender and tackler, but his pass rush numbers are right in line.

Table Name Column 1 Sacks QB Hit Hurry PRI Eyabi Okie 1 2 5 10.7 Derrick Moore 1 2 4 13.3

The obvious answer here is Okie plays a different position than Moore. Moore is more of a standard defensive end like Morris and Hutchinson, while Okie plays the "rush" position. Moore is essentially blocked by Morris, and is still a freshman vs Okie who has more experience. Still, I'd expect Moore to see his role expand moving forward.

The defensive tackle group continues to be led by a pretty significant margin with Mazi Smith, Kris Jenkins, and Mason Graham. Mazi is an absolute workhorse on the inside, playing all but one snap against Iowa. That's pretty incredible for a defensive tackle. I always struggle with Mazi and Jenkins in this feature, because they are not guys whose impact shows up in the analytics. They rarely grade out as one of the better defenders, but what they do on the field is invaluable. Filling gaps, consuming double teams, pushing the pocket backward. All of these things make it easier for the rest of the defense to make a play. STOCK UP: If you didn't believe it already, it is official now, Mason Graham is the right deal. He's not just a freshman who has found his way to the field, he is making plays and becoming one of the most important parts of the defensive front. Graham was Michigan's highest-graded defender against Iowa and is now Michigan's 4th highest rated defensive starter on the season. 2 pressures and 1 sack from the inside and two stops that count as offensive failures. Same with Mazi, creating push from the inside. Can't say enough about him, he's just incredible. Rayshaun Benny, Cam Goode, and Kenneth Grant continue to see snaps decrease, with Goode not seeing the field against the Hawkeyes. Benny and Grant should see a larger share moving forward, especially because most Big Ten teams will run more plays than Iowa. but their roles are being decreased by the play of the starting 3.

It sounds like Nikhai Hill-Green will continue to be out for a while, and that is unfortunate for a group that is really struggling. Junior Colson is an awesome player, he always seems to be around the play. The problem is how often he is not making the right play. It was not a good Saturday for Colson who graded out as Michigan's worst defender. Colson played the second most snaps behind only Mazi but frequently was out of position. He was really exposed in pass coverage as the Iowa offense targeted him with tight ends and crossing routes. Colson gave up 6 receptions for 84 yards, with exactly half those yards coming after the catch. I am not ready to label him stock down, but he will need a bounce back against Indiana. Michael Barrett continues to perform well in the run game but brings almost nothing to the pass defense. He is a solid tackler and consistently fills gaps and makes plays against runners. He brings almost no pass rush and is not good in coverage. Michigan did a lot of things differently Saturday, like we discussed with the usage of Harrell, as it is clear they are starting to become worried about the LB play. Kalel Mullings had one of the worst games I've reviewed against Maryland. He played better against Iowa, but in only 7 snaps during not crucial plays. Mullings has the potential to be a player, but I am not sure what his role will be moving forward. Jimmy Rolder also played 7 snaps and was limited in impact. He is only a freshman, and it is so hard to make an impact at that spot as a freshman, but it feels like Michigan is desperate for things to click for Rolder so he can get more snaps.

The secondary didn't have its best game, but they were also not challenged in the same ways they have been in previous games. None of the corners saw a significant amount of targets as Iowa spread the ball around the field and mostly focused on tight ends who were able to get some grabs against them. Will Johnson had the highest coverage rating of the day, but it was nothing more than average. DJ Turner and Gemon Green were right there, but again a very average day. The three gave up 5 receptions on 8 targets for 62 yards, but most impressively only 8 yards after the catch. Turner gets credit for a pass breakup that really should have been an interception. Mike Sainristil had his worst game as a defender for Michigan, but I am not going to take much from it because of the scheme and usage Michigan was running for Iowa's offense. He continues to be picked on a little in coverage, with 3 receptions on 5 targets for 49 yards. His real value is in the box, where he rates as Michigan's best pass rusher when blitzing and as Michigan's best run defender with 8 stops.

Makari Paige. RJ Moten, and Rod Moore were largely taken out of this game by Iowa's game plan. Iowa doesn't throw the ball deep often, if ever, so the group spent most of the day keeping plays in front of them. They combined for 10 tackles and Paige did credit for a QB hit on a blitz. It is an interesting group that hasn't really found a consistent role in the defense. Their identity is clear, as all three are physical players who will make a big hit whenever given the opportunity. Rod Moore might be the best tackler on the team.

