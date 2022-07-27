Stock Report: Offense heading into fall camp

STOCK REPORT will be a season-long feature where we rank and rate Michigan football players within their position groups. This is more than a depth chart as we consider the player's impact and potential. After each game, we will reassess the rankings as players see their stock rise while others may see their stock fall. For now, we start with our baseline Stock Report before fall camp kicks off next week. We will update at the end of camp heading into the season, and then after each game after the season kicks off. Let's take a look at the offense in this first edition of the Maize and Blue Review Stock Report.

QUARTERBACKS Stock Player 1 Cade McNamara 2 JJ McCarthy 3 Davis Warren

Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy will compete for the starting job this fall but it's been a great week for #12. McNamara represented the Wolverines at Big Ten Media Days and his leadership was on full display. Jim Harbaugh also made it clear McNamara is the starter heading into camp and will get the first crack with the 1s. His stock is the highest yet this offseason. Read: Harbaugh names Cade McNamara starter for fall camp welcomes competition BUY STOCK: JJ McCarthy has been rehabbing his shoulder for most of the offseason but will be back to full health for fall camp. This battle hasn't started yet and will likely bleed into the season. Michigan has a great problem with two worthy quarterbacks.

RUNNING BACKS Stock Player 1 Blake Corum 2 Donovan Edwards 3 Tavierre Dunlap / Kalel Mullings / Leon Franklin

Blake Corum has become a popular name this offseason, receiving hype from national pundits and recognition from preseason watch lists. Corum is healthy and starts the season as RB1 with the potential to be one of, if not the best, running back in the country. Michigan will still run the ball often and they are looking for a short-yardage back. Tavierre Dunlap, Kalel Mullings, and Leon Franklin will all compete in the fall for the RB3 role. BUY STOCK: Michigan has a unique problem as all the things I said about Corum could also be said about Donovan Edwards. Edwards has the talent to be the leading receiver for the Wolverines in 2022 and people are sleeping on his ability as a runner. Michigan will have the best RB duo in the country and I think Edwards will get 20+ touches a game and may finish the season as the best player on the team.

WIDE RECEIVERS Stock Player 1 Cornelius Johnson 2 Ronnie Bell 3 Roman Wilson 4 Andrel Anthony 5 AJ Henning 6 Darrius Clemons

TIGHT END Stock Player 1 Erick All 2 Luke Schoonmaker 3 Joel Honigford 4 Louis Hansen/Matthew Hibner/Colston Loveland