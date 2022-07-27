Stock Report: Offense heading into fall camp
STOCK REPORT will be a season-long feature where we rank and rate Michigan football players within their position groups. This is more than a depth chart as we consider the player's impact and potential. After each game, we will reassess the rankings as players see their stock rise while others may see their stock fall.
For now, we start with our baseline Stock Report before fall camp kicks off next week. We will update at the end of camp heading into the season, and then after each game after the season kicks off.
Let's take a look at the offense in this first edition of the Maize and Blue Review Stock Report.
|Stock
|Player
|
1
|
Cade McNamara
|
2
|
JJ McCarthy
|
3
|
Davis Warren
Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy will compete for the starting job this fall but it's been a great week for #12. McNamara represented the Wolverines at Big Ten Media Days and his leadership was on full display. Jim Harbaugh also made it clear McNamara is the starter heading into camp and will get the first crack with the 1s. His stock is the highest yet this offseason.
BUY STOCK: JJ McCarthy has been rehabbing his shoulder for most of the offseason but will be back to full health for fall camp. This battle hasn't started yet and will likely bleed into the season. Michigan has a great problem with two worthy quarterbacks.
|Stock
|Player
|
1
|
Blake Corum
|
2
|
Donovan Edwards
|
3
|
Tavierre Dunlap / Kalel Mullings / Leon Franklin
Blake Corum has become a popular name this offseason, receiving hype from national pundits and recognition from preseason watch lists. Corum is healthy and starts the season as RB1 with the potential to be one of, if not the best, running back in the country.
Michigan will still run the ball often and they are looking for a short-yardage back. Tavierre Dunlap, Kalel Mullings, and Leon Franklin will all compete in the fall for the RB3 role.
BUY STOCK: Michigan has a unique problem as all the things I said about Corum could also be said about Donovan Edwards. Edwards has the talent to be the leading receiver for the Wolverines in 2022 and people are sleeping on his ability as a runner. Michigan will have the best RB duo in the country and I think Edwards will get 20+ touches a game and may finish the season as the best player on the team.
|Stock
|Player
|
1
|
Cornelius Johnson
|
2
|
Ronnie Bell
|
3
|
Roman Wilson
|
4
|
Andrel Anthony
|
5
|
AJ Henning
|
6
|
Darrius Clemons
Michigan's loaded WR room is led by last year's leading receiver Cornelius Johnson. I've got Johnson taking another step and being Michigan's WR1 again in 2022. Ronnie Bell, Michigan's leading receiver in 2019 and 2020, returns from a torn ACL in 2021, and Harbaugh says Bell is setting personal best times in drills and looks faster and strong than pre-injury.
Behind the two leaders are a group of talented and experienced underclassmen looking to make leaps in 2022 with Roman Wilson, Andrel Anthony, and AJ Henning. All three are serious breakout candidates who could be the most dynamic playmaker in the group this year.
BUY STOCK: In most situations, it would be hard to imagine a freshman making a major impact on defending a conference championship team with a WR room this loaded, but Darrius Clemons is a different animal. A "freak show", Clemons already has all the physical tools to contribute, but players and coaches alike have been unable to withhold their praise of Clemons all offseason for his work ethic and character.
|Stock
|Player
|
1
|
Erick All
|
2
|
Luke Schoonmaker
|
3
|
Joel Honigford
|
4
|
Louis Hansen/Matthew Hibner/Colston Loveland
Michigan's wealth of weapons continues with the tight end group. Michigan's second-leading receiver Erick All and touchdown leader Luke Schoonmaker chose to return to Ann Arbor over entering the NFL Draft. Both players factor in Michigan's offensive scheme as pass catchers, red zone threats, and lead blockers in the run game. Both players were named to the Mackey Award watch list, and their potential seems limitless.
Joel Honigford is a converted OL but has fully transformed his body ahead of the 2022 season. His ability as a blocker will surely get him playing time in an offense that loves running multiple TE sets. Three may not be enough, and there is plenty of depth behind the upperclassmen with a crop of young players like Louis Hansen and Matt Hibner.
BUY STOCK: The depth player to watch in this group is Colston Loveland. An early enrollee, Loveland is part of this freshman class that is far ahead of schedule in terms of physical and skill development. We saw him make a grab in the spring game and I wouldn't be shocked to see him make a few catches in season as well.
|Stock
|Player
|
1
|
Olu Oluwatimi
|
2
|
Zak Zinter
|
3
|
Ryan Hayes
|
4
|
Trevor Keegan
|
5
|
Trente Jones
|
6
|
Karsen Barnhart
|
7
|
Jeffrey Persi
Michigan's best in the country offensive line is looking to be even better in 2022. The valued addition of Olu Oluwatimi can't be overstated. Losing Vastardis in the middle was a big loss, but you can't do much better than replacing him with the best center in the country. To his right is arguably Michigan's best OL, Zak Zinter. As a lead and pulling guard, Zinter is the linchpin of Michigan's blocking scheme in the run game.
Michigan's left tackle Ryan Hayes returns to Ann Arbor for his fifth season. Scouts are expecting a big year from Hayes, one that could see him end up at the top NFL Draft boards come next spring. There will be a fall camp battle to replace Andrew Steuber at right tackle, but Trente Jones appears to have taken a big early lead over Karsen Barnhart. Even as the 6th OL, Barnhart will see the field often in 2022 and is good enough to start on any other line in the country.
BUY STOCK: Trevor Keegan is the other returning starter on the offensive line and while he has been solid in his time for the Wolverines, he is positioned to take a huge step in 2022. Olu, Zinter, and Hayes are getting most of the attention this offseason, but don't be shocked if Keegan starts earning some serious NFL Draft talk himself. The most valuable depth piece on this team is Jeffrey Persi. While Barnhart will likely spell any OL, Persi is the next man up.
