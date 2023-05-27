Styler squanders three match points, falls in national championship match
Michigan senior Ondrej Styler fell behind early in the singles national championship match on Saturday morning, and despite a fierce comeback which featured three match points, Styler couldn't convert as he dropped a three-set heartbreaker to Georgia's Ethan Quinn, 6-7, 7-6, 6-2.
Playing his sixth game is as many days, Styler took to the court on Saturday morning to face off against 19-year-old phenom Ethan Quinn of Georgia. The young redshirt freshman got off to a blazing start, but Styler's experience helped him control his pace.
With the help of a few breaks, Quinn took a commanding 5-2 lead in the first set. It appeared Styler would drop the first set and need to win the final two to win the match, but the senior had other plans.
Styler stormed back, broke serve twice and won four straight games to take a 6-5 lead over Quinn. The Bulldog then tied the set at six games apiece, and the first set went to a seven-point tiebreaker.
Styler dominated the tiebreaker by a score of 7-2 to complete the first-set comeback. He won five of the last six games to claim a 1-0 advantage.
The Wolverine carried the momentum into the second set. Styler immediately broke Quinn's serve in the first game of the second set, and the senior jumped out to a 3-1 lead through four games.
Quinn fought back to tie things at three games apiece, but Styler bounced right back with back-to-back game wins to take a 5-3 lead. Up 5-4 in the second set and serving for the match, Styler jumped out to a 40-0 lead, earning himself a triple match point.
The 19-year-old Quinn showed no signs of immaturity or inexperience, though, as the Bulldog calmly fought off all three match points to tie the game at deuce. Quinn then went on to win the game — and eventually the set in a tiebreaker — and he forced a deciding third set.
The two players split the first four games, but it was all Quinn from then on out. Styler failed to keep up with Quinn as the Bulldog pulled away to claim the third set (and the match), 6-2.
It was still a fantastic run for Styler, who made history for the Michigan tennis program. He became the first Wolverine to reach the national title match since Dan Goldberg in 1987.
